2021 BMW PGA Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2021 BMW PGA Championship marks the continuation of the 2021 European Tour season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Wentworth Club in England. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the BMW PGA Championship action.

You can watch the 2021 BMW PGA Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday play, Golf Channel has coverage, with online streaming coverage including the Golf Channel broadcast and separate featured group streaming on GolfPass on Peacock.

Live coverage is available through the NBC Sports app, with Golf Channel airing live coverage on all four days of the event.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2021 BMW PGA Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Sept. 9

Golf Channel broadcast: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

GolfPass streaming: 3:30 a.m. start

Friday, Sept. 10

Golf Channel broadcast: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

GolfPass streaming: 3:30 a.m. start

Saturday, Sept. 11

Golf Channel broadcast: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

GolfPass streaming: 3:30 a.m. start

Sunday, Sept. 12