2021 BMW PGA Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 BMW PGA Championship is the Italian event on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England, hosting the event.

The BMW PGA Championship field is headed by Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The BMW PGA Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from Wentworth Club in England.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 BMW PGA Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 BMW PGA Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 BMW PGA Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern