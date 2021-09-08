2021 BMW PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 BMW PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

The betting favorite this week is Viktor Hovland, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry are 16-to-1, with Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick at 20-to-1.

Billy Horschel is at 30-to-1.

2021 BMW PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the BMW PGA Championship, with the European Tour heading back to its home base for its flagship tournament. We have a better field this year than last, when the pandemic limited how many PGA Tour regulars were able to make their way to Wentworth to take on the biggest event on the schedule.

