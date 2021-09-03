European Tour adds Mallorca Golf Open, Portugal Masters to 2021 schedule
09/03/2021 at 10:45 am
The European Tour has added two new events, the Mallorca Golf Open and Portugal Masters, to the 2021 European Tour schedule -- the first in replacement for a canceled event and the second event being rescheduled from earlier in the year.

The European Tour will return to Mallorca for the first time in a decade, with Golf Santa Ponsa hosting the Mallorca Golf Open from Oct. 21-24. The event, with a purse of € 1million, replaces the Trophée Hassan II, with the Moroccan event canceled this year. The event now anchors a three-tournament Iberian Swing with the Accinoa Open de Espana (Oct. 7-10) and Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters (Oct. 14-17).

The Tour has also added the Portugal Masters back to the schedule, now slated to be played at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course from Nov. 4-7. The €1.5 million event was originally due to take place at the end of April but was postponed due to travel difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Coetzee won the Portugal Masters was it was last played in September 2020.

The event replaces the Volvo China Open, a co-sanctioned event that will now only be played by Chinese nationals due to COVID-19 concerns.

The co-sanctioned WGC-HSBC Champions, which was to be played in November in Shanghai, has been canceled for 2021. Following the cancelation of the South Africa-based Nedbank Golf Challenge, the Portugal Masters is currently the final event before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

