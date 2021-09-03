European Tour adds Mallorca Golf Open, Portugal Masters to 2021 schedule

The European Tour has added two new events, the Mallorca Golf Open and Portugal Masters, to the 2021 European Tour schedule -- the first in replacement for a canceled event and the second event being rescheduled from earlier in the year.

The European Tour will return to Mallorca for the first time in a decade, with Golf Santa Ponsa hosting the Mallorca Golf Open from Oct. 21-24. The event, with a purse of € 1million, replaces the Trophée Hassan II, with the Moroccan event canceled this year. The event now anchors a three-tournament Iberian Swing with the Accinoa Open de Espana (Oct. 7-10) and Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters (Oct. 14-17).

The Tour has also added the Portugal Masters back to the schedule, now slated to be played at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course from Nov. 4-7. The €1.5 million event was originally due to take place at the end of April but was postponed due to travel difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Coetzee won the Portugal Masters was it was last played in September 2020.

The event replaces the Volvo China Open, a co-sanctioned event that will now only be played by Chinese nationals due to COVID-19 concerns.

The co-sanctioned WGC-HSBC Champions, which was to be played in November in Shanghai, has been canceled for 2021. Following the cancelation of the South Africa-based Nedbank Golf Challenge, the Portugal Masters is currently the final event before the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in the United Arab Emirates.