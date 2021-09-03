The 2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open purse is set for €3,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at €500,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The DS Automobiles Italian Open field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Henrik Stenson.

The DS Automobiles Italian Open is the 29th event of the season and the first event of the season in Italy.

The event is played at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy.

2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open highlights

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 28 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 4,250 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 710 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout