2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

09/01/2021 at 1:28 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship marks the culmination of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship action.

You can watch the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday play, Golf Channel has coverage, with two hours of coverage each day.

For the first two days of the tournament, Golf Channel is on in the afternoon, with evening coverage on the weekend.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Sept. 2

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 8-10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9 p.m.

