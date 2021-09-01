2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open marks the continuation of the 2021 European Tour season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the DS Automobiles Italian Open action.

2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Sept. 2

Golf Channel broadcast: 7:30-10 a.m.

NBCSports.com streaming: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

Golf Channel broadcast: 7:30-10 a.m.

NBCSports.com streaming: 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

NBCSports.com streaming: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast (Sunday morning): 4-6 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5