2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open is the Italian event on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, hosting the event.

The DS Automobiles Italian Open field is headed by Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The DS Automobiles Italian Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for two days (with tape-delayed weekend coverage) with golf action from Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Italy.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app.

2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern