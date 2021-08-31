PGA Tour purses, bonus pools to increase for 2021-2022 season

PGA Tour players will be competing for even more money in the 2021-2022 season.

Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed on Tuesday at the Tour Championship in Atlanta that the FedEx Cup and Comcast Business Tour Top 10 bonus pools will increase by a combined $15 million to a total of $85 million starting next season.

Tournament purses are poised to increase, too, as part of the increase in rights fees related to a new long-term contract with the Tour's TV partners, CBS Sports, NBC Sports Group and ESPN. The tournament purse increases will come in at approximately $35 million next season and largely be reflected in tournaments played in 2022.

All told, PGA Tour players will be competing for approximately $633 million, marking an 18 percent increase over this season.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule begins Sept. 16 with the Fortinet Championship, played at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.