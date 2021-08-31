2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

The betting favorite this week is Matt Fitzpatrick, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Tommy Fleetwood is 16-to-1, with Bernd Wiesberger at 20-to-1.

Guido Migliozzi is at 25-to-1.

2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the DS Automobiles Italian Open, with the European Tour heading back to Italy and a future Ryder Cup host site. A couple of the FedEx Cup ejections are in the field this week as European Ryder Cup qualifying comes to an end. Big week.

