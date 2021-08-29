2021 Senior LPGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Trish Johnson, who won her second title in this event with a one-shot win at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind.

Johnson won the 54-hole event at 7-under 209, beating Becky Morgan with a final round of 3-under 69 in difficult scoring conditions. Lisa DePaulo and Barb Moxness finished tied for third place on 4-under total..

Laura Diaz finished in solo fifth place on 3-under total.

Johnson won the $105,000 winner's share of the $700,000 purse.

2021 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

