2021 Senior LPGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
LPGA Tour

08/29/2021 at 6:47 pm
The 2021 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Trish Johnson, who won her second title in this event with a one-shot win at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind.

Johnson won the 54-hole event at 7-under 209, beating Becky Morgan with a final round of 3-under 69 in difficult scoring conditions. Lisa DePaulo and Barb Moxness finished tied for third place on 4-under total..

Laura Diaz finished in solo fifth place on 3-under total.

Johnson won the $105,000 winner's share of the $700,000 purse.

2021 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Trish Johnson -7 67 73 69 209 $105,000
2 Becky Morgan -6 68 73 69 210 $63,888
T3 Lisa DePaulo -4 72 71 69 212 $41,099
T3 Barb Moxness -4 70 71 71 212 $41,099
5 Laura Diaz -3 73 72 68 213 $28,857
6 Juli Inkster -2 72 73 69 214 $23,610
7 Moira Dunn-Bohls E 69 72 75 216 $19,763
T8 Leta Lindley 1 72 74 71 217 $16,441
T8 Karen Weiss 1 72 71 74 217 $16,441
10 Ashli Bunch 2 71 77 70 218 $14,166
T11 Jean Bartholomew 3 71 76 72 219 $12,680
T11 Michele Redman 3 74 71 74 219 $12,680
T13 Rosie Jones 4 74 75 71 220 $10,493
T13 Jackie Gallagher-Smith 4 76 72 72 220 $10,493
T13 Catrin Nilsmark 4 74 74 72 220 $10,493
T13 Christa Johnson 4 72 71 77 220 $10,493
T17 Tammie Green 5 78 74 69 221 $8,381
T17 Kim Williams 5 73 76 72 221 $8,381
T17 Tracy Hanson 5 70 76 75 221 $8,381
T17 Liselotte Neumann 5 71 74 76 221 $8,381
T17 Cathy Johnston-Forbes 5 69 75 77 221 $8,381
22 Laura Davies 6 70 76 76 222 $7,485
T23 Jill McGill 7 77 73 73 223 $7,066
T23 Lee Ann Walker 7 69 75 79 223 $7,066
25 Sue Ginter 8 72 74 78 224 $6,681
T26 Danielle Ammaccapane 9 76 76 73 225 $5,842
T26 Maggie Will 9 74 77 74 225 $5,842
T26 Dina Ammaccapane 9 74 76 75 225 $5,842
T26 Michelle Murphy 9 74 75 76 225 $5,842
T26 Nicole Jeray 9 73 74 78 225 $5,842
T26 Kris Tschetter 9 71 76 78 225 $5,842
T32 Bobbi Salmon 10 74 77 75 226 $4,967
T32 Michelle McGann 10 77 73 76 226 $4,967
T34 Silvia Cavalleri 11 75 75 77 227 $4,477
T34 Cindy Figg-Currier 11 70 80 77 227 $4,477
T34 Lisa Grimes 11 78 71 78 227 $4,477
T37 Stefania Croce 12 79 73 76 228 $4,040
T37 Susie Redman 12 75 76 77 228 $4,040
39 Clarissa Childs 14 77 73 80 230 $3,777
40 Jan Stephenson 16 79 74 79 232 $3,638
41 Suzanne Strudwick 17 76 77 80 233 $3,498
42 Cindy Schreyer 18 75 78 81 234 $3,358
43 Audra Burks 19 76 76 83 235 $3,218
44 Brandie Burton 21 74 78 85 237 $3,078
45 Sue Ertl 22 77 76 85 238 $2,973

