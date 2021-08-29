2021 Senior LPGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Trish Johnson, who won her second title in this event with a one-shot win at the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind.
Johnson won the 54-hole event at 7-under 209, beating Becky Morgan with a final round of 3-under 69 in difficult scoring conditions. Lisa DePaulo and Barb Moxness finished tied for third place on 4-under total..
Laura Diaz finished in solo fifth place on 3-under total.
Johnson won the $105,000 winner's share of the $700,000 purse.
2021 Senior LPGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Trish Johnson
|-7
|67
|73
|69
|209
|$105,000
|2
|Becky Morgan
|-6
|68
|73
|69
|210
|$63,888
|T3
|Lisa DePaulo
|-4
|72
|71
|69
|212
|$41,099
|T3
|Barb Moxness
|-4
|70
|71
|71
|212
|$41,099
|5
|Laura Diaz
|-3
|73
|72
|68
|213
|$28,857
|6
|Juli Inkster
|-2
|72
|73
|69
|214
|$23,610
|7
|Moira Dunn-Bohls
|E
|69
|72
|75
|216
|$19,763
|T8
|Leta Lindley
|1
|72
|74
|71
|217
|$16,441
|T8
|Karen Weiss
|1
|72
|71
|74
|217
|$16,441
|10
|Ashli Bunch
|2
|71
|77
|70
|218
|$14,166
|T11
|Jean Bartholomew
|3
|71
|76
|72
|219
|$12,680
|T11
|Michele Redman
|3
|74
|71
|74
|219
|$12,680
|T13
|Rosie Jones
|4
|74
|75
|71
|220
|$10,493
|T13
|Jackie Gallagher-Smith
|4
|76
|72
|72
|220
|$10,493
|T13
|Catrin Nilsmark
|4
|74
|74
|72
|220
|$10,493
|T13
|Christa Johnson
|4
|72
|71
|77
|220
|$10,493
|T17
|Tammie Green
|5
|78
|74
|69
|221
|$8,381
|T17
|Kim Williams
|5
|73
|76
|72
|221
|$8,381
|T17
|Tracy Hanson
|5
|70
|76
|75
|221
|$8,381
|T17
|Liselotte Neumann
|5
|71
|74
|76
|221
|$8,381
|T17
|Cathy Johnston-Forbes
|5
|69
|75
|77
|221
|$8,381
|22
|Laura Davies
|6
|70
|76
|76
|222
|$7,485
|T23
|Jill McGill
|7
|77
|73
|73
|223
|$7,066
|T23
|Lee Ann Walker
|7
|69
|75
|79
|223
|$7,066
|25
|Sue Ginter
|8
|72
|74
|78
|224
|$6,681
|T26
|Danielle Ammaccapane
|9
|76
|76
|73
|225
|$5,842
|T26
|Maggie Will
|9
|74
|77
|74
|225
|$5,842
|T26
|Dina Ammaccapane
|9
|74
|76
|75
|225
|$5,842
|T26
|Michelle Murphy
|9
|74
|75
|76
|225
|$5,842
|T26
|Nicole Jeray
|9
|73
|74
|78
|225
|$5,842
|T26
|Kris Tschetter
|9
|71
|76
|78
|225
|$5,842
|T32
|Bobbi Salmon
|10
|74
|77
|75
|226
|$4,967
|T32
|Michelle McGann
|10
|77
|73
|76
|226
|$4,967
|T34
|Silvia Cavalleri
|11
|75
|75
|77
|227
|$4,477
|T34
|Cindy Figg-Currier
|11
|70
|80
|77
|227
|$4,477
|T34
|Lisa Grimes
|11
|78
|71
|78
|227
|$4,477
|T37
|Stefania Croce
|12
|79
|73
|76
|228
|$4,040
|T37
|Susie Redman
|12
|75
|76
|77
|228
|$4,040
|39
|Clarissa Childs
|14
|77
|73
|80
|230
|$3,777
|40
|Jan Stephenson
|16
|79
|74
|79
|232
|$3,638
|41
|Suzanne Strudwick
|17
|76
|77
|80
|233
|$3,498
|42
|Cindy Schreyer
|18
|75
|78
|81
|234
|$3,358
|43
|Audra Burks
|19
|76
|76
|83
|235
|$3,218
|44
|Brandie Burton
|21
|74
|78
|85
|237
|$3,078
|45
|Sue Ertl
|22
|77
|76
|85
|238
|$2,973