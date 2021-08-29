2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind.
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson and more.
This is set to be a 139-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, a three-event series to determine the fate of 50 PGA Tour cards.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The event doesn't have an alternate list, with a maximum field size the only figure precluding qualifying players from competing.
The field will be playing for a $1,000,000 purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship field
- Anders Albertson
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Dawson Armstrong
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Ricky Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Ryan Blaum
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Greg Chalmers
- John Chin
- Austin Cook
- Joshua Creel
- George Cunningham
- Roberto Díaz
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Brett Drewitt
- Matt Every
- Patrick Fishburn
- Stephen Franken
- Tommy Gainey
- Joey Garber
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Brent Grant
- Max Greyserman
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brandon Harkins
- Evan Harmeling
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Lucas Herbert
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Brad Hopfinger
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Theo Humphrey
- Vince India
- Stephan Jaeger
- Billy Kennerly
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jim Knous
- David Kocher
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Nelson Ledesma
- Danny Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Curtis Luck
- Stuart Macdonald
- Ben Martin
- Dan McCarthy
- Ryan McCormick
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- George McNeill
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Andrew Novak
- Sean O'Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Jr. Potter
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Seth Reeves
- Kyle Reifers
- Tag Ridings
- Davis Riley
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Saunders
- Charlie Saxon
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Matthias Schwab
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Jimmy Stanger
- Shawn Stefani
- Zack Sucher
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Braden Thornberry
- D.J. Trahan
- Shad Tuten
- Peter Uihlein
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- John VanDerLaan
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Vincent Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Jared Wolfe
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship field
- 50. Christiaan Bezuidenhout