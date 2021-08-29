2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.
The DS Automobiles Italian Open field is headlined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to Italy and the next European Ryder Cup host site.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a €3 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open field
- Thomas Aiken
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Richard Bland
- Pietro Bovari
- Steven Brown
- Davide Buchi
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Ashley Chesters
- Luca Cianchetti
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Gregorio De Leo
- Thomas Detry
- Enrico Di Nitto
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Darren Fichardt
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Daniel Gavins
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Garrick Higgo
- Calum Hill
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Sihwan Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Taehee Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Federico Maccario
- Giovanni Manzoni
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- Kyongjun Moon
- James Morrison
- Wilco Nienaber
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Tommaso Perrino
- Thomas Pieters
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Julien Quesne
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Rock
- Andrea Romano
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Henrik Stenson
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
- Johannes Veerman
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Aron Zemmer
Top 50 players in 2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open field
- 24. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 38. Tommy Fleetwood
- 46. Garrick Higgo
- 47. Victor Perez