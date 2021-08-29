2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 DS Automobiles Italian Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy.

The DS Automobiles Italian Open field is headlined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to Italy and the next European Ryder Cup host site.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a €3 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Thomas Aiken

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Richard Bland

Pietro Bovari

Steven Brown

Davide Buchi

Dean Burmester

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Filippo Celli

Ashley Chesters

Luca Cianchetti

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Gregorio De Leo

Thomas Detry

Enrico Di Nitto

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Daniel Gavins

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Garrick Higgo

Calum Hill

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Maximilian Kieffer

Sihwan Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Min Woo Lee

Taehee Lee

Alexander Levy

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Federico Maccario

Giovanni Manzoni

Stefano Mazzoli

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

Kyongjun Moon

James Morrison

Wilco Nienaber

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Tommaso Perrino

Thomas Pieters

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Julien Quesne

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Andrea Romano

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Lorenzo Scalise

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Henrik Stenson

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Jacopo Vecchi Fossa

Johannes Veerman

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Fabrizio Zanotti

Aron Zemmer

