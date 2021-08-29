2021 BMW Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 BMW Championship purse is set for $9.5 million, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the BMW Championship prize pool is at $1,710,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,026,000.

The BMW Championship field is headed by Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and more.

This tournament started with 69 players, and a 36-hole cut was not made this week. With more than 65 players in the field, the PGA Tour has added money to the purse to make sure all qualifying players are paid.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 2,000 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 72 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 BMW Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $1,710,000

2. $1,026,000

3. $646,000

4. $456,000

5. $380,000

6. $342,000

7. $318,250

8. $294,500

9. $275,500

10. $256,500

11. $237,500

12. $218,500

13. $199,500

14. $180,500

15. $171,000

16. $161,500

17. $152,000

18. $142,500

19. $133,000

20. $123,500

21. $114,000

22. $106,400

23. $98,800

24. $91,200

25. $83,600

26. $76,000

27. $73,150

28. $70,300

29. $67,450

30. $64,600

31. $61,750

32. $58,900

33. $56,050

34. $53,675

35. $51,300

36. $48,925

37. $46,550

38. $44,650

39. $42,750

40. $40,850

41. $38,950

42. $37,050

43. $35,150

44. $33,250

45. $31,350

46. $29,450

47. $27,550

48. $26,030

49. $24,700

50. $23,940

51. $23,370

52. $22,800

53. $22,420

54. $22,040

55. $21,850

56. $21,660

57. $21,470

58. $21,280

59. $21,090

60. $20,900

61. $20,710

62. $20,520

63. $20,330

64. $20,140

65. $19,950

66. $19,760

67. $19,570

68. $19,380

69. $19,190

