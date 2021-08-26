2021 Omega European Masters streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps
European Tour

2021 Omega European Masters streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

08/26/2021 at 10:09 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 Omega European Masters marks the continuation of the 2021 European Tour season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Omega European Masters action.

You can watch the 2021 Omega European Masters online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday play, Golf Channel has coverage, with live coverage available through online streaming.

Live coverage is available through the NBC Sports app, with Golf Channel airing live coverage on three days of the event.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2021 Omega European Masters streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Aug. 26

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • NBCSports.com streaming: 7:30 a.m. start

Friday, Aug. 27 (Saturday morning)

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 12-3 a.m.
  • NBCSports.com streaming: 7:30 a.m. start

Saturday, Aug. 28

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • NBCSports.com streaming: 7:30 a.m. start

Sunday, Aug. 29

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 7-11:30 a.m.
  • NBCSports.com streaming: 7:30 a.m. start

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.