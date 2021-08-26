2021 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship is the Scottish event on the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, with Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio, hosting the event.

The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship field is headed by Aaron Rai, Greyson Sigg and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, with the world's best players taking on the latest Korn Ferry Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days from Columbus, Ohio.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern