The 2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship purse is set for $1,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship field is headed by the likes of Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Adam Svensson, Curtis Thompson and more.

The event is played this year at Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the 21st event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, with this marking the second event of the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

During the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, a player who wins on the Korn Ferry Tour earns 1,000 points -- double that of regular-season events.

The top 25 players at the end of the combined 2020-2021 regular season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The top 25 players in points earned in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals events alone also earn PGA Tour cards for the next season.

The winner of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship will also earn 18 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2021 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

