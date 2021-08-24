Cleveland Golf announces Launcher XL Halo woods

Cleveland Golf has announced the release of three new Launcher XL products: the Launcher XL Halo fairway woods, hybrids and a club they've dubbed the Hy-Wood.

The idea behind the Launcher XL line is simple: making the easiest-to-hit and most-forgiving clubs in the company's history. That means the clubs have a larger footprint for the average player who needs help hitting the ball straighter and longer.

In these three clubs in particular, the company's Halo perimeter-weighting design is key for adding moment of inertia (3,338 g-cm² in the 3-wood). Gliderail technology offers improved turf interaction with twin guide rails on the sole of the head which help get the club back to the ball more square at impact.

All three clubs also boast the Rebound Frame structure that has been a pillar of their drivers and fairway woods, with dual flex zones in the body of the club working together to deliver more energy back to the ball at impact for added distance. The HiBore stepped crown shape brings the height of the crown down in an effort to drop the center of gravity and increase launch angle, particularly in these clubs that many amateurs find difficult to hit.

The clubs are all counter-balanced as well with Action Mass CB, an 8-gram weight inside the end of the grip to help deliver more balance for better overall club control.

So what's the Hy-Wood? It's a club style you're going to increasingly hear about in the game: a club that sets up and looks a lot like a hybrid but with fairway-wood speed. Basically a big-headed hybrid. The Hy-Wood and the standard hybrids also have a larger head for increased MOI (2,961 g-cm²), as well as Gliderail rails, the Rebound Frame body and the Action Mass CB.

Among the options available to golfers is a custom build that is a half-inch shorter than standard and does not have counter-balancing for players who value more precision and more freedom to work the ball however they wish.

The Cleveland Golf XL Halo fairway woods will be available in 15-, 18- and 21-degree models for $230 each. The Launch XL Halo Hy-Woods retails for $220 and is available only in a 13.5-degree head. The Launcher XL Halo hybrids are available in 18-, 21-, 24- and 27-degree heads for $200 each.

All products launch Aug. 20.