Cleveland Golf announces Launcher XL Halo irons

Cleveland Golf's Launcher XL lineup is all geared toward making golf clubs that are easier to hit longer and straighter.

Adding to the new Launcher XL lineup of drivers, Halo fairway woods and hybrids, Cleveland Golf has announced the Launcher XL Halo irons -- a hybrid-style super-game-improvement iron designed for high-handicap players.

As you would expect with a hybrid-style iron, the head is larger to increase moment of inertia and drive down the center of gravity to encourage a higher launch angle. The Launcher XL Halo irons have 17 percent more MOI compared to Cleveland's prior generation hybrid-iron.

Cleveland has employed a iron face, dubbed MainFrame, that has been designed with the help of artificial intelligence and rapid virtual prototyping, producing a face with variable thickness to maximize ball speeds across the face.

On the long irons, Gliderails improve turf interaction, while the mid-to-short irons feature our V-shaped sole to cut through the turf. The 4-iron through 7-iron features wider, flatter grooves, while the 8-iron down have closer and deeper grooves to produce more spin.

The Cleveland Golf Launcher XL Halo irons will be available in graphite (Aug. 20) and steel (Sept. 17) as a seven-piece set for $900 in graphite and $800 in steel.