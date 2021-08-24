Celebrity Greens teams with Folds of Honor to provide short-game areas to foundation recipients

Celebrity Greens, a company which designs and installs synthetic golf greens and short-game areas, signature par-3 replicas and short courses, has joined forces with Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit which provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military members who have died or were disabled is service of the country. The scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, as well as post-secondary tuition. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 29,000 scholarships totaling over $145 million.

As part of the relationship, Celebrity Greens will design and install products at the homes of Folds of Honor recipients and/or their families, including creating a putting and chipping green, backyard lawn or other recreational surface.

“We are honored to partner with Folds of Honor and excited to transform the backyards of military service members and their families,” said Gina Weber, Co-Founder of Celebrity Greens.

“We want to repay these men and women for their sacrifice and for serving our great country. We’re fortunate we get to do that through our passion for golf. Nothing gives us more pride than to design and install a PGA caliber golf green complex for our veterans and to deliver a personal and private golf experience.”

“As I often tell people, nearly everything positive that’s happened in my life has been because of golf, said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "The generosity from the golf community, like Celebrity Greens, is vital to our veterans, their spouses and children.”

Gary Woodland, the 2019 US Open winner and a Folds of Honor supporter, helped facilitate this relationship.

"We recently built a backyard golf green complex for US Open champion Gary Woodland, and it was Gary who introduced us to Lt. Col Dan,” said Weston Weber, co-founder of Celebrity Greens. “We are so excited to bring the game of golf to our heroes and transform the homes of Folds of Honor families.”