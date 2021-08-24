2021 Omega European Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Omega European Masters betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

The betting favorite this week is Bernd Wiesberger, who comes in at 22-to-1 (+2200) betting odds.

Calum Hill, Justin Harding, Sam Horsfield, Thomas Detry and Richard Bland are on 28-to-1.

Six player are at 33-to-1.

2021 Omega European Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Omega European Masters, with the European Tour heading back to Switzerland in one of my favorite European Tour events. Unfortunately, the field is not as good as in previous years because of the FedEx Cup and travel logistics. Still, Crans-sur-Sierre is a fabulous venue and a great watch.

2021 Omega European Masters betting odds: Outright winner