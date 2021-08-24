2021 BMW Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 BMW Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.
Xander Schauffele is on 18-to-1, with Collin Morikawa at 20-to-1.
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas sit on 22-to-1.
2021 BMW Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the BMW Championship, with the event continuing the FedEx Cup playoffs. Caves Valley is stretched out to the max, and it's a Fazio gem that will require great tee-to-green play to succeed.
2021 BMW Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Jon Rahm: +600
- Xander Schauffele: +1800
- Collin Morikawa: +2000
- Jordan Spieth: +2200
- Justin Thomas: +2200
- Brooks Koepka: +2500
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2500
- Cameron Smith: +2500
- Dustin Johnson: +2500
- Patrick Cantlay: +2500
- Rory McIlroy: +2600
- Tony Finau: +2800
- Louis Oosthuizen: +3000
- Scottie Scheffler: +3000
- Viktor Hovland: +3000
- Daniel Berger: +3300
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3500
- Paul Casey: +3500
- Abraham Ancer: +4000
- Corey Conners: +4000
- Harris English: +4000
- Webb Simpson: +4000
- Joaquin Niemann: +5000
- Sam Burns: +5000
- Shane Lowry: +5000
- Sungjae Im: +5500
- Kevin Na: +7000
- Jason Kokrak: +7500
- Russell Henley: +7500
- Alex Noren: +8000
- Cameron Tringale: +8000
- Sergio Garcia: +8000
- Keegan Bradley: +9000
- Kevin Kisner: +9000
- Billy Horschel: +10000
- Branden Grace: +10000
- Brian Harman: +10000
- Cameron Champ: +10000
- Charley Hoffman: +10000
- Erik Van Rooyen: +10000
- Harold Varner III: +10000
- Kevin Streelman: +10000
- Si Woo Kim: +10000
- Maverick McNealy: +11000
- Cameron Davis: +12500
- Emiliano Grillo: +12500
- Jhonattan Vegas: +12500
- Lee Westwood: +12500
- Mackenzie Hughes: +12500
- Max Homa: +12500
- Sebastian Munoz: +12500
- Stewart Cink: +12500
- Marc Leishman: +14000
- Ryan Palmer: +14000
- Talor Gooch: +15000
- Keith Mitchell: +16000
- Phil Mickelson: +16000
- Aaron Wise: +17500
- Carlos Ortiz: +17500
- Charl Schwartzel: +20000
- Chris Kirk: +20000
- Harry Higgs: +20000
- Tom Hoge: +20000
- Kyoung Hoon Lee: +22500
- Lucas Glover: +25000
- Matt Jones: +25000
- Patton Kizzire: +25000
- Hudson Swafford: +30000
- Robert Streb: +35000