2021 BMW Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 BMW Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.

The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at 6-to-1 (+600) betting odds.

Xander Schauffele is on 18-to-1, with Collin Morikawa at 20-to-1.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas sit on 22-to-1.

2021 BMW Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the BMW Championship, with the event continuing the FedEx Cup playoffs. Caves Valley is stretched out to the max, and it's a Fazio gem that will require great tee-to-green play to succeed.

2021 BMW Championship betting odds: Outright winner