2021 The Northern Trust prize money payout: How much money each PGA Tour golfer won
08/23/2021 at 7:32 pm
The 2021 The Northern Trust prize money payout list is headed by winner Tony Finau, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a playoff win in an overtime session at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

Finau won $1,710,000 for his first win since the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, also marking the first time a former Puerto Rico winner won afterward in the mainland United States.

Cameron Smith, who lost in the playoff against Finau, earned $1,035,500 for coming in second place this week.

Jon Rahm, who finished two shots out of the playoff, earned $655,600 for finishing in solo third place.

A total of 75 professionals made the 36-hole cut this week, and all earned money for finishing the tournament.

2021 The Northern Trust prize money payouts: How much each player won

POS PLAYER MONEY
1 Tony Finau $1,710,000
P2 Cameron Smith $1,035,500
3 Jon Rahm $655,500
T4 Alex Noren $399,792
T4 Tom Hoge $399,792
T4 Justin Thomas $399,792
7 Erik van Rooyen $320,625
T8 Kevin Na $277,875
T8 Keith Mitchell $277,875
T8 Corey Conners $277,875
T11 Patrick Cantlay $203,775
T11 Keegan Bradley $203,775
T11 Harold Varner III $203,775
T11 Hudson Swafford $203,775
T11 Shane Lowry $203,775
T16 Harry Higgs $144,875
T16 Robert Streb $144,875
T16 Sungjae Im $144,875
T16 Pat Perez $144,875
T16 Xander Schauffele $144,875
T21 Sebastián Muñoz $95,792
T21 Stewart Cink $95,792
T21 Aaron Wise $95,792
T21 Charley Hoffman $95,792
T21 Cameron Tringale $95,792
T21 Sam Burns $95,792
T27 Mackenzie Hughes $69,350
T27 Cameron Champ $69,350
T27 Maverick McNealy $69,350
T27 Lee Westwood $69,350
T31 Billy Horschel $48,925
T31 Talor Gooch $48,925
T31 Adam Schenk $48,925
T31 Cam Davis $48,925
T31 Joel Dahmen $48,925
T31 Seamus Power $48,925
T31 Harris English $48,925
T31 Doug Ghim $48,925
T31 Chez Reavie $48,925
T31 Bryson DeChambeau $48,925
T31 Ian Poulter $48,925
T31 Brooks Koepka $48,925
T43 Rory McIlroy $32,775
T43 Scottie Scheffler $31,825
T43 Hideki Matsuyama $31,825
T43 Viktor Hovland $31,825
T47 Zach Johnson $24,331
T47 Joaquin Niemann $24,331
T47 Carlos Ortiz $24,331
T47 Brandt Snedeker $24,331
T47 Marc Leishman $24,331
T47 K.H. Lee $24,331
T47 Peter Malnati $24,331
T47 Webb Simpson $24,331
T47 Max Homa $24,331
T56 Patton Kizzire $21,470
T56 Daniel Berger $21,470
T56 Chris Kirk $21,470
T56 Kramer Hickok $21,470
T56 Anirban Lahiri $21,470
T56 Russell Henley $21,470
T56 Andrew Putnam $21,470
T56 Dylan Frittelli $21,470
T64 Paul Casey $20,140
T64 Garrick Higgo $20,140
T64 Abraham Ancer $20,140
T64 Kevin Streelman $20,140
T64 Lanto Griffin $20,140
T64 Scott Piercy $20,140
70 Luke List $19,475
T71 James Hahn $19,190
T71 Denny McCarthy $19,190
73 Jordan Spieth $18,905
74 Gary Woodland $18,715
75 Brian Harman $18,525

