2021 The Northern Trust prize money payout: How much money each PGA Tour golfer won

The 2021 The Northern Trust prize money payout list is headed by winner Tony Finau, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a playoff win in an overtime session at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

Finau won $1,710,000 for his first win since the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, also marking the first time a former Puerto Rico winner won afterward in the mainland United States.

Cameron Smith, who lost in the playoff against Finau, earned $1,035,500 for coming in second place this week.

Jon Rahm, who finished two shots out of the playoff, earned $655,600 for finishing in solo third place.

A total of 75 professionals made the 36-hole cut this week, and all earned money for finishing the tournament.

2021 The Northern Trust prize money payouts: How much each player won