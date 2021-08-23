2021 The Northern Trust prize money payout: How much money each PGA Tour golfer won

The 2021 The Northern Trust prize money payout list is headed by winner Tony Finau, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a playoff win in an overtime session at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.
Finau won $1,710,000 for his first win since the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, also marking the first time a former Puerto Rico winner won afterward in the mainland United States.
Cameron Smith, who lost in the playoff against Finau, earned $1,035,500 for coming in second place this week.
Jon Rahm, who finished two shots out of the playoff, earned $655,600 for finishing in solo third place.
A total of 75 professionals made the 36-hole cut this week, and all earned money for finishing the tournament.
2021 The Northern Trust prize money payouts: How much each player won
|POS
|PLAYER
|MONEY
|1
|Tony Finau
|$1,710,000
|P2
|Cameron Smith
|$1,035,500
|3
|Jon Rahm
|$655,500
|T4
|Alex Noren
|$399,792
|T4
|Tom Hoge
|$399,792
|T4
|Justin Thomas
|$399,792
|7
|Erik van Rooyen
|$320,625
|T8
|Kevin Na
|$277,875
|T8
|Keith Mitchell
|$277,875
|T8
|Corey Conners
|$277,875
|T11
|Patrick Cantlay
|$203,775
|T11
|Keegan Bradley
|$203,775
|T11
|Harold Varner III
|$203,775
|T11
|Hudson Swafford
|$203,775
|T11
|Shane Lowry
|$203,775
|T16
|Harry Higgs
|$144,875
|T16
|Robert Streb
|$144,875
|T16
|Sungjae Im
|$144,875
|T16
|Pat Perez
|$144,875
|T16
|Xander Schauffele
|$144,875
|T21
|Sebastián Muñoz
|$95,792
|T21
|Stewart Cink
|$95,792
|T21
|Aaron Wise
|$95,792
|T21
|Charley Hoffman
|$95,792
|T21
|Cameron Tringale
|$95,792
|T21
|Sam Burns
|$95,792
|T27
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$69,350
|T27
|Cameron Champ
|$69,350
|T27
|Maverick McNealy
|$69,350
|T27
|Lee Westwood
|$69,350
|T31
|Billy Horschel
|$48,925
|T31
|Talor Gooch
|$48,925
|T31
|Adam Schenk
|$48,925
|T31
|Cam Davis
|$48,925
|T31
|Joel Dahmen
|$48,925
|T31
|Seamus Power
|$48,925
|T31
|Harris English
|$48,925
|T31
|Doug Ghim
|$48,925
|T31
|Chez Reavie
|$48,925
|T31
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$48,925
|T31
|Ian Poulter
|$48,925
|T31
|Brooks Koepka
|$48,925
|T43
|Rory McIlroy
|$32,775
|T43
|Scottie Scheffler
|$31,825
|T43
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$31,825
|T43
|Viktor Hovland
|$31,825
|T47
|Zach Johnson
|$24,331
|T47
|Joaquin Niemann
|$24,331
|T47
|Carlos Ortiz
|$24,331
|T47
|Brandt Snedeker
|$24,331
|T47
|Marc Leishman
|$24,331
|T47
|K.H. Lee
|$24,331
|T47
|Peter Malnati
|$24,331
|T47
|Webb Simpson
|$24,331
|T47
|Max Homa
|$24,331
|T56
|Patton Kizzire
|$21,470
|T56
|Daniel Berger
|$21,470
|T56
|Chris Kirk
|$21,470
|T56
|Kramer Hickok
|$21,470
|T56
|Anirban Lahiri
|$21,470
|T56
|Russell Henley
|$21,470
|T56
|Andrew Putnam
|$21,470
|T56
|Dylan Frittelli
|$21,470
|T64
|Paul Casey
|$20,140
|T64
|Garrick Higgo
|$20,140
|T64
|Abraham Ancer
|$20,140
|T64
|Kevin Streelman
|$20,140
|T64
|Lanto Griffin
|$20,140
|T64
|Scott Piercy
|$20,140
|70
|Luke List
|$19,475
|T71
|James Hahn
|$19,190
|T71
|Denny McCarthy
|$19,190
|73
|Jordan Spieth
|$18,905
|74
|Gary Woodland
|$18,715
|75
|Brian Harman
|$18,525