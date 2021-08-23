2021 The Northern Trust final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 The Northern Trust final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Finau, who prevailed in a playoff at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

The long-tortured Finau played a tremendous back nine in the Monday finish, getting to 20-under 264, and he was matched by Cam Smith, who had a birdie putt on the final hole in the final group to win outright.

On the first playoff hole, Smith pumped a drive out of bounds on the difficult par-4 18th, opening the door for Finau to win his second PGA Tour title.

Jon Rahm finished in third, two shots out of the playoff.

Finau won the $1,510,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

The Northern Trust recap notes

Finau earned 74 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Finau also earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 75 players finished the tournament in the 43rd event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues this week, continuing the FedEx Cup playoffs at the BMW Championship in Maryland.

2021 The Northern Trust final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

