2021 The Northern Trust final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/23/2021 at 7:11 pm
The 2021 The Northern Trust final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Finau, who prevailed in a playoff at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

The long-tortured Finau played a tremendous back nine in the Monday finish, getting to 20-under 264, and he was matched by Cam Smith, who had a birdie putt on the final hole in the final group to win outright.

On the first playoff hole, Smith pumped a drive out of bounds on the difficult par-4 18th, opening the door for Finau to win his second PGA Tour title.

Jon Rahm finished in third, two shots out of the playoff.

Finau won the $1,510,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

The Northern Trust recap notes

Finau earned 74 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Finau also earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 75 players finished the tournament in the 43rd event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues this week, continuing the FedEx Cup playoffs at the BMW Championship in Maryland.

2021 The Northern Trust final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tony Finau -20 67 64 68 65 264 $1,710,000
P2 Cameron Smith -20 69 68 60 67 264 $1,035,500
3 Jon Rahm -18 63 67 67 69 266 $655,500
T4 Alex Noren -15 69 64 70 66 269 $399,792
T4 Tom Hoge -15 69 64 67 69 269 $399,792
T4 Justin Thomas -15 63 69 67 70 269 $399,792
7 Erik van Rooyen -14 69 67 62 72 270 $320,625
T8 Kevin Na -13 67 66 70 68 271 $277,875
T8 Keith Mitchell -13 68 64 70 69 271 $277,875
T8 Corey Conners -13 70 69 62 70 271 $277,875
T11 Patrick Cantlay -12 68 67 69 68 272 $203,775
T11 Keegan Bradley -12 69 67 67 69 272 $203,775
T11 Harold Varner III -12 66 67 68 71 272 $203,775
T11 Hudson Swafford -12 71 65 66 70 272 $203,775
T11 Shane Lowry -12 71 67 62 72 272 $203,775
T16 Harry Higgs -11 69 70 66 68 273 $144,875
T16 Robert Streb -11 67 68 69 69 273 $144,875
T16 Sungjae Im -11 71 65 67 70 273 $144,875
T16 Pat Perez -11 71 66 66 70 273 $144,875
T16 Xander Schauffele -11 70 62 70 71 273 $144,875
T21 Sebastián Muñoz -10 68 69 68 69 274 $95,792
T21 Stewart Cink -10 71 68 66 69 274 $95,792
T21 Aaron Wise -10 69 67 68 70 274 $95,792
T21 Charley Hoffman -10 73 65 65 71 274 $95,792
T21 Cameron Tringale -10 67 68 67 72 274 $95,792
T21 Sam Burns -10 71 67 64 72 274 $95,792
T27 Mackenzie Hughes -9 67 69 69 70 275 $69,350
T27 Cameron Champ -9 68 70 67 70 275 $69,350
T27 Maverick McNealy -9 69 70 69 67 275 $69,350
T27 Lee Westwood -9 70 65 68 72 275 $69,350
T31 Billy Horschel -8 71 70 66 69 276 $48,925
T31 Talor Gooch -8 73 67 66 70 276 $48,925
T31 Adam Schenk -8 73 64 69 70 276 $48,925
T31 Cam Davis -8 69 70 68 69 276 $48,925
T31 Joel Dahmen -8 70 68 67 71 276 $48,925
T31 Seamus Power -8 70 67 70 69 276 $48,925
T31 Harris English -8 69 68 70 69 276 $48,925
T31 Doug Ghim -8 71 70 63 72 276 $48,925
T31 Chez Reavie -8 71 66 71 68 276 $48,925
T31 Bryson DeChambeau -8 71 65 72 68 276 $48,925
T31 Ian Poulter -8 72 66 71 67 276 $48,925
T31 Brooks Koepka -8 70 64 68 74 276 $48,925
T43 Rory McIlroy -7 71 70 66 70 277 $32,775
T43 Scottie Scheffler -7 70 68 69 70 277 $31,825
T43 Hideki Matsuyama -7 69 68 70 70 277 $31,825
T43 Viktor Hovland -7 68 67 65 77 277 $31,825
T47 Zach Johnson -6 70 66 70 72 278 $24,331
T47 Joaquin Niemann -6 71 70 65 72 278 $24,331
T47 Carlos Ortiz -6 69 70 68 71 278 $24,331
T47 Brandt Snedeker -6 72 68 68 70 278 $24,331
T47 Marc Leishman -6 69 70 69 70 278 $24,331
T47 K.H. Lee -6 71 68 69 70 278 $24,331
T47 Peter Malnati -6 70 69 70 69 278 $24,331
T47 Webb Simpson -6 72 66 72 68 278 $24,331
T47 Max Homa -6 74 66 70 68 278 $24,331
T56 Patton Kizzire -5 70 67 69 73 279 $21,470
T56 Daniel Berger -5 71 70 67 71 279 $21,470
T56 Chris Kirk -5 72 68 68 71 279 $21,470
T56 Kramer Hickok -5 72 68 68 71 279 $21,470
T56 Anirban Lahiri -5 69 69 71 70 279 $21,470
T56 Russell Henley -5 69 71 71 68 279 $21,470
T56 Andrew Putnam -5 69 70 72 68 279 $21,470
T56 Dylan Frittelli -5 70 71 71 67 279 $21,470
T64 Paul Casey -4 70 71 66 73 280 $20,140
T64 Garrick Higgo -4 69 68 70 73 280 $20,140
T64 Abraham Ancer -4 72 69 67 72 280 $20,140
T64 Kevin Streelman -4 69 70 71 70 280 $20,140
T64 Lanto Griffin -4 69 68 73 70 280 $20,140
T64 Scott Piercy -4 71 70 73 66 280 $20,140
70 Luke List -1 71 70 70 72 283 $19,475
T71 James Hahn E 71 70 71 72 284 $19,190
T71 Denny McCarthy E 73 68 72 71 284 $19,190
73 Jordan Spieth 1 72 62 72 79 285 $18,905
74 Gary Woodland 2 71 70 68 77 286 $18,715
75 Brian Harman 3 72 66 76 73 287 $18,525

