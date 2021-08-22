2021 The Northern Trust TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS

The 2021 The Northern Trust marks the start of the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 FedEx Cup playoffs, with the Tour playing the event this year at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

The Northern Trust TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and CBS air four days of live golf action from Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs the first two days of the tournament. CBS Sports airs Saturday and Sunday afternoon coverage, with Golf Channel airing early-round coverage each day.

The field includes Webb Simpson, Dustin Johnson and more as part of a 124-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well early coverage of Saturday and Sunday play. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 2-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday, CBS is on from 2-6 p.m. Eastern, with Golf Channel coming on at 1 p.m.

With the Sunday playing of the final round canceled in anticipation of damage from Tropical Storm Henri, the final round has been moved to Monday. Golf Channel carries live coverage starting at 10 a.m., with CBS taking over live coverage at noon. The schedule is subject to change.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. CBS Sports coverage streams through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 The Northern Trust on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 The Northern Trust TV times and schedule.

2021 The Northern Trust TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern