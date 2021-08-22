2021 D+D Real Czech Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Johannes Veerman, who earned his first European Tour win at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic.

Veerman prevailed as the winner, shooting a second-consecutive 68 to finish the tournament on 15-under 273, good enough for a two-shot win over Sean Crocker and Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen.

Henrik Stenson and fellow American Paul Peterson finished tied for fourth on 12-under total.

Veerman won the €189,360 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

2021 D+D Real Czech Masters highlights

For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!

D+D Real Czech Masters recap notes

Veerman earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Veerman, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 72 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on even-par 144 or better.

Veerman earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

2021 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details