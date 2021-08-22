2021 D+D Real Czech Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Johannes Veerman, who earned his first European Tour win at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic.
Veerman prevailed as the winner, shooting a second-consecutive 68 to finish the tournament on 15-under 273, good enough for a two-shot win over Sean Crocker and Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen.
Henrik Stenson and fellow American Paul Peterson finished tied for fourth on 12-under total.
Veerman won the €189,360 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.
2021 D+D Real Czech Masters highlights
D+D Real Czech Masters recap notes
Veerman earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Veerman, who improves his world ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 72 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on even-par 144 or better.
Veerman earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour season continues next week with the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.
2021 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Johannes Veerman
|-15
|71
|66
|68
|68
|273
|€149,920
|T2
|Sean Crocker
|-13
|68
|67
|70
|70
|275
|€76,774
|T2
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-13
|68
|69
|66
|72
|275
|€76,774
|T4
|Paul Peterson
|-12
|68
|70
|68
|70
|276
|€41,471.20
|T4
|Henrik Stenson
|-12
|67
|69
|69
|71
|276
|€41,471.20
|6
|Dean Burmester
|-10
|68
|69
|72
|69
|278
|€31,660
|T7
|Matthew Baldwin
|-9
|73
|69
|69
|68
|279
|€21,288.16
|T7
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-9
|70
|67
|73
|69
|279
|€21,288.16
|T7
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|-9
|69
|68
|72
|70
|279
|€21,288.16
|T7
|Damien Perrier
|-9
|72
|68
|69
|70
|279
|€21,288.16
|T7
|Benjamin Poke
|-9
|73
|71
|67
|68
|279
|€21,288.16
|T12
|Oliver Fisher
|-8
|70
|72
|71
|67
|280
|€14,560.48
|T12
|Joost Luiten
|-8
|71
|71
|68
|70
|280
|€14,560.48
|T12
|Filip Mruzek
|-8
|72
|71
|70
|67
|280
|€14,560.48
|T12
|Marcel Siem
|-8
|71
|68
|69
|72
|280
|€14,560.48
|T12
|Brandon Stone
|-8
|72
|69
|70
|69
|280
|€14,560.48
|T17
|Aaron Cockerill
|-7
|69
|72
|70
|70
|281
|€11,760.20
|T17
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-7
|68
|71
|69
|73
|281
|€11,760.20
|T17
|Joakim Lagergren
|-7
|70
|70
|69
|72
|281
|€11,760.20
|T17
|Adrian Meronk
|-7
|68
|67
|72
|74
|281
|€11,760.20
|T17
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-7
|70
|64
|73
|74
|281
|€11,760.20
|T17
|Daniel Young
|-7
|70
|70
|72
|69
|281
|€11,760.20
|T23
|Dave Coupland
|-6
|74
|69
|68
|71
|282
|€9,979
|T23
|Sam Horsfield
|-6
|68
|72
|67
|75
|282
|€9,979
|T23
|Sihwan Kim
|-6
|71
|72
|68
|71
|282
|€9,979
|T23
|Taehee Lee
|-6
|70
|69
|72
|71
|282
|€9,979
|T23
|Ross Mcgowan
|-6
|70
|70
|69
|73
|282
|€9,979
|T23
|Clément Sordet
|-6
|72
|72
|69
|69
|282
|€9,979
|T29
|Maverick Antcliff
|-5
|67
|70
|74
|72
|283
|€8,665
|T29
|Nino Bertasio
|-5
|71
|71
|75
|66
|283
|€8,665
|T29
|Ryan Fox
|-5
|70
|72
|70
|71
|283
|€8,665
|T29
|Niall Kearney
|-5
|76
|68
|70
|69
|283
|€8,665
|T33
|Philip Eriksson
|-4
|70
|69
|68
|77
|284
|€7,394.80
|T33
|Padraig Harrington
|-4
|70
|71
|70
|73
|284
|€7,394.80
|T33
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-4
|71
|71
|71
|71
|284
|€7,394.80
|T33
|Niklas Lemke
|-4
|70
|72
|68
|74
|284
|€7,394.80
|T33
|Rory Sabbatini
|-4
|71
|72
|70
|71
|284
|€7,394.80
|T33
|Callum Shinkwin
|-4
|71
|69
|72
|72
|284
|€7,394.80
|T39
|Berry Henson
|-3
|72
|71
|73
|69
|285
|€6,256
|T39
|Mathiam Keyser
|-3
|75
|68
|68
|74
|285
|€6,256
|T39
|Richard Mansell
|-3
|70
|70
|71
|74
|285
|€6,256
|T39
|Jc Ritchie
|-3
|70
|71
|71
|73
|285
|€6,256
|T39
|Robin Roussel
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|72
|285
|€6,256
|T39
|Steven Tiley
|-3
|70
|70
|71
|74
|285
|€6,256
|T45
|Lee Slattery
|-2
|71
|71
|72
|72
|286
|€5,555.20
|T45
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-2
|69
|73
|69
|75
|286
|€5,555.20
|T47
|Pep Angles
|-1
|70
|71
|73
|73
|287
|€5,117.20
|T47
|Darren Fichardt
|-1
|73
|71
|72
|71
|287
|€5,117.20
|T47
|Jake Mcleod
|-1
|73
|69
|72
|73
|287
|€5,117.20
|T50
|Liam Johnston
|E
|73
|71
|71
|73
|288
|€4,416.40
|T50
|Renato Paratore
|E
|74
|68
|73
|73
|288
|€4,416.40
|T50
|Bernd Ritthammer
|E
|74
|70
|73
|71
|288
|€4,416.40
|T50
|Max Schmitt
|E
|72
|67
|74
|75
|288
|€4,416.40
|T50
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|E
|71
|71
|73
|73
|288
|€4,416.40
|T55
|Bryce Easton
|1
|74
|70
|71
|74
|289
|€3,890.80
|T55
|Shiv Kapur
|1
|70
|70
|76
|73
|289
|€3,890.80
|T55
|Jordan Wrisdale
|1
|70
|73
|76
|70
|289
|€3,890.80
|T58
|Josh Geary
|2
|73
|71
|73
|73
|290
|€3,671.80
|T58
|Lars Van Meijel
|2
|72
|70
|72
|76
|290
|€3,671.80
|T60
|Adri Arnaus
|3
|74
|70
|79
|68
|291
|€3,365.20
|T60
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|3
|72
|68
|77
|74
|291
|€3,365.20
|T60
|Ondrej Lieser
|3
|68
|75
|73
|75
|291
|€3,365.20
|T60
|Zander Lombard
|3
|71
|71
|75
|74
|291
|€3,365.20
|T60
|Gary Stal
|3
|70
|73
|75
|73
|291
|€3,365.20
|65
|Marcel Schneider
|4
|69
|74
|72
|77
|292
|€3,102.40
|66
|Janne Kaske
|5
|69
|71
|71
|82
|293
|€3,014.80
|T67
|Yikeun Chang
|7
|72
|71
|76
|76
|295
|€2,839.60
|T67
|Gavin Moynihan
|7
|71
|72
|79
|73
|295
|€2,839.60
|T67
|Matyas Zapletal
|7
|72
|72
|74
|77
|295
|€2,839.60
|T70
|Ales Korinek
|8
|74
|68
|80
|74
|296
|€2,489.20
|T70
|Andrea Pavan
|8
|74
|66
|77
|79
|296
|€2,489.20
|72
|David Dixon
|10
|75
|69
|76
|78
|298
|€2,311