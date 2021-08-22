2021 D+D Real Czech Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 D+D Real Czech Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/22/2021 at 11:09 am
The 2021 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Johannes Veerman, who earned his first European Tour win at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic.

Veerman prevailed as the winner, shooting a second-consecutive 68 to finish the tournament on 15-under 273, good enough for a two-shot win over Sean Crocker and Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen.

Henrik Stenson and fellow American Paul Peterson finished tied for fourth on 12-under total.

Veerman won the €189,360 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

2021 D+D Real Czech Masters highlights

D+D Real Czech Masters recap notes

Veerman earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Veerman, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 72 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on even-par 144 or better.

Veerman earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

2021 D+D Real Czech Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Johannes Veerman -15 71 66 68 68 273 €149,920
T2 Sean Crocker -13 68 67 70 70 275 €76,774
T2 Tapio Pulkkanen -13 68 69 66 72 275 €76,774
T4 Paul Peterson -12 68 70 68 70 276 €41,471.20
T4 Henrik Stenson -12 67 69 69 71 276 €41,471.20
6 Dean Burmester -10 68 69 72 69 278 €31,660
T7 Matthew Baldwin -9 73 69 69 68 279 €21,288.16
T7 Søren Kjeldsen -9 70 67 73 69 279 €21,288.16
T7 Jacques Kruyswijk -9 69 68 72 70 279 €21,288.16
T7 Damien Perrier -9 72 68 69 70 279 €21,288.16
T7 Benjamin Poke -9 73 71 67 68 279 €21,288.16
T12 Oliver Fisher -8 70 72 71 67 280 €14,560.48
T12 Joost Luiten -8 71 71 68 70 280 €14,560.48
T12 Filip Mruzek -8 72 71 70 67 280 €14,560.48
T12 Marcel Siem -8 71 68 69 72 280 €14,560.48
T12 Brandon Stone -8 72 69 70 69 280 €14,560.48
T17 Aaron Cockerill -7 69 72 70 70 281 €11,760.20
T17 Nicolai Højgaard -7 68 71 69 73 281 €11,760.20
T17 Joakim Lagergren -7 70 70 69 72 281 €11,760.20
T17 Adrian Meronk -7 68 67 72 74 281 €11,760.20
T17 Sebastian Soderberg -7 70 64 73 74 281 €11,760.20
T17 Daniel Young -7 70 70 72 69 281 €11,760.20
T23 Dave Coupland -6 74 69 68 71 282 €9,979
T23 Sam Horsfield -6 68 72 67 75 282 €9,979
T23 Sihwan Kim -6 71 72 68 71 282 €9,979
T23 Taehee Lee -6 70 69 72 71 282 €9,979
T23 Ross Mcgowan -6 70 70 69 73 282 €9,979
T23 Clément Sordet -6 72 72 69 69 282 €9,979
T29 Maverick Antcliff -5 67 70 74 72 283 €8,665
T29 Nino Bertasio -5 71 71 75 66 283 €8,665
T29 Ryan Fox -5 70 72 70 71 283 €8,665
T29 Niall Kearney -5 76 68 70 69 283 €8,665
T33 Philip Eriksson -4 70 69 68 77 284 €7,394.80
T33 Padraig Harrington -4 70 71 70 73 284 €7,394.80
T33 Jazz Janewattananond -4 71 71 71 71 284 €7,394.80
T33 Niklas Lemke -4 70 72 68 74 284 €7,394.80
T33 Rory Sabbatini -4 71 72 70 71 284 €7,394.80
T33 Callum Shinkwin -4 71 69 72 72 284 €7,394.80
T39 Berry Henson -3 72 71 73 69 285 €6,256
T39 Mathiam Keyser -3 75 68 68 74 285 €6,256
T39 Richard Mansell -3 70 70 71 74 285 €6,256
T39 Jc Ritchie -3 70 71 71 73 285 €6,256
T39 Robin Roussel -3 71 71 71 72 285 €6,256
T39 Steven Tiley -3 70 70 71 74 285 €6,256
T45 Lee Slattery -2 71 71 72 72 286 €5,555.20
T45 Daniel Van Tonder -2 69 73 69 75 286 €5,555.20
T47 Pep Angles -1 70 71 73 73 287 €5,117.20
T47 Darren Fichardt -1 73 71 72 71 287 €5,117.20
T47 Jake Mcleod -1 73 69 72 73 287 €5,117.20
T50 Liam Johnston E 73 71 71 73 288 €4,416.40
T50 Renato Paratore E 74 68 73 73 288 €4,416.40
T50 Bernd Ritthammer E 74 70 73 71 288 €4,416.40
T50 Max Schmitt E 72 67 74 75 288 €4,416.40
T50 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen E 71 71 73 73 288 €4,416.40
T55 Bryce Easton 1 74 70 71 74 289 €3,890.80
T55 Shiv Kapur 1 70 70 76 73 289 €3,890.80
T55 Jordan Wrisdale 1 70 73 76 70 289 €3,890.80
T58 Josh Geary 2 73 71 73 73 290 €3,671.80
T58 Lars Van Meijel 2 72 70 72 76 290 €3,671.80
T60 Adri Arnaus 3 74 70 79 68 291 €3,365.20
T60 Emilio Cuartero Blanco 3 72 68 77 74 291 €3,365.20
T60 Ondrej Lieser 3 68 75 73 75 291 €3,365.20
T60 Zander Lombard 3 71 71 75 74 291 €3,365.20
T60 Gary Stal 3 70 73 75 73 291 €3,365.20
65 Marcel Schneider 4 69 74 72 77 292 €3,102.40
66 Janne Kaske 5 69 71 71 82 293 €3,014.80
T67 Yikeun Chang 7 72 71 76 76 295 €2,839.60
T67 Gavin Moynihan 7 71 72 79 73 295 €2,839.60
T67 Matyas Zapletal 7 72 72 74 77 295 €2,839.60
T70 Ales Korinek 8 74 68 80 74 296 €2,489.20
T70 Andrea Pavan 8 74 66 77 79 296 €2,489.20
72 David Dixon 10 75 69 76 78 298 €2,311

