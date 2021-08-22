2021 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/22/2021

08/22/2021 at 10:44 pm
The 2021 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Greyson Sigg, who earned the big win with a victory at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

Sigg was the beneficiary of a brutal final hole for Aaron Rai. The Englishman led by one heading into the final hole, but he missed the green from the fairway and ultimately made double-bogey 6 to hand the tournament to Sigg, who had already earned PGA Tour status through the Korn Ferry Tour season points list.

The players who didn't earn PGA Tour status through the Korn Ferry Tour season and who finished in the top four -- JJ Spaun, Lucas Herbert, Matthias Schwab and Rai -- have secured PGA Tour cards for next season.

Sigg won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Albertsons Boise Open recap notes

Sigg earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 1,000 Korn Ferry Tour points, improving his chances of earning a fully exempt PGA Tour card.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 139 or better, with 80 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals continues next week with the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Ohio.

2021 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Greyson Sigg -19 65 70 65 65 265 $180,000
T2 J.J. Spaun -18 67 65 68 66 266 $75,000
T2 Aaron Rai -18 70 66 63 67 266 $75,000
T4 Lucas Herbert -17 69 64 68 66 267 $39,167
T4 Stephan Jaeger -17 69 68 64 66 267 $39,167
T4 Matthias Schwab -17 65 69 66 67 267 $39,167
T7 Hayden Buckley -16 64 68 68 68 268 $29,667
T7 Chad Ramey -16 67 65 68 68 268 $29,667
T7 Kelly Kraft -16 72 61 65 70 268 $29,667
T10 Vincent Whaley -15 66 69 69 65 269 $22,913
T10 Taylor Moore -15 68 66 69 66 269 $22,913
T10 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -15 69 65 66 69 269 $22,913
T10 Scott Gutschewski -15 67 66 63 73 269 $22,913
T14 John Huh -14 66 66 70 68 270 $18,500
T14 Tom Whitney -14 67 67 68 68 270 $18,500
T16 Dylan Wu -13 68 66 68 69 271 $15,500
T16 Trey Mullinax -13 67 66 68 70 271 $15,500
T16 Tom Lewis -13 68 65 68 70 271 $15,500
T16 Ben Taylor -13 66 67 65 73 271 $15,500
T20 Ryan McCormick -12 66 69 71 66 272 $10,967
T20 Davis Riley -12 66 72 67 67 272 $10,967
T20 Patrick Rodgers -12 66 66 71 69 272 $10,967
T20 Adam Svensson -12 72 65 65 70 272 $10,967
T20 Joseph Bramlett -12 66 70 65 71 272 $10,967
T20 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -12 67 68 63 74 272 $10,967
T26 Seung-Yul Noh -11 73 66 68 66 273 $7,613
T26 Kyle Reifers -11 67 69 69 68 273 $7,613
T26 Roberto Díaz -11 70 66 69 68 273 $7,613
T26 Satoshi Kodaira -11 71 67 65 70 273 $7,613
T26 Taylor Montgomery -11 68 68 67 70 273 $7,613
T26 Callum Tarren -11 70 65 66 72 273 $7,613
T32 Austin Smotherman -10 71 67 69 67 274 $5,705
T32 Peter Uihlein -10 66 73 67 68 274 $5,705
T32 Patrick Fishburn -10 71 68 67 68 274 $5,705
T32 Rob Oppenheim -10 69 69 67 69 274 $5,705
T32 Cameron Young -10 70 67 67 70 274 $5,705
T32 Bronson Burgoon -10 71 68 64 71 274 $5,705
T32 Evan Harmeling -10 66 68 69 71 274 $5,705
T32 Kurt Kitayama -10 71 65 67 71 274 $5,705
T32 Austin Cook -10 67 69 67 71 274 $5,705
T32 Mark Hubbard -10 66 66 70 72 274 $5,705
T32 Justin Lower -10 73 64 65 72 274 $5,705
T43 Erik Barnes -9 69 66 72 68 275 $4,660
T43 Andrew Novak -9 73 65 68 69 275 $4,660
T43 Brandon Wu -9 65 71 69 70 275 $4,660
T43 Ryan Brehm -9 67 70 68 70 275 $4,660
T43 Wes Roach -9 63 70 71 71 275 $4,660
T48 Justin Suh -8 68 71 70 67 276 $4,333
T48 Alex Smalley -8 68 68 70 70 276 $4,333
T48 Aaron Baddeley -8 71 68 66 71 276 $4,333
T48 Ryan Blaum -8 72 66 67 71 276 $4,333
T48 Sean O'Hair -8 69 68 68 71 276 $4,333
T48 Nicholas Lindheim -8 66 67 70 73 276 $4,333
T54 Paul Haley II -7 71 68 69 69 277 $4,160
T54 Billy Kennerly -7 68 71 69 69 277 $4,160
T54 Joshua Creel -7 70 68 70 69 277 $4,160
T54 Ben Kohles -7 65 67 73 72 277 $4,160
T54 Bo Van Pelt -7 68 67 70 72 277 $4,160
T54 David Lipsky -7 73 65 67 72 277 $4,160
T54 Chris Baker -7 72 65 67 73 277 $4,160
T61 David Hearn -6 71 67 72 68 278 $4,010
T61 Curtis Thompson -6 71 68 71 68 278 $4,010
T61 Beau Hossler -6 71 68 70 69 278 $4,010
T61 Zecheng Dou -6 70 69 69 70 278 $4,010
T61 Kevin Roy -6 68 69 71 70 278 $4,010
T61 Zack Sucher -6 70 68 69 71 278 $4,010
T61 Ted Potter, Jr. -6 64 70 70 74 278 $4,010
T61 Bo Hoag -6 71 66 67 74 278 $4,010
T69 Stephen Franken -5 70 68 71 70 279 $3,890
T69 Mark Anderson -5 70 69 69 71 279 $3,890
T69 Danny Lee -5 71 68 69 71 279 $3,890
T69 Harry Hall -5 71 67 69 72 279 $3,890
T73 David Lingmerth -4 70 69 69 72 280 $3,830
T73 Paul Barjon -4 72 67 68 73 280 $3,830
T75 Scott Harrington -3 68 70 70 73 281 $3,790
T75 Brad Hopfinger -3 71 65 67 78 281 $3,790
T77 Vince India E 71 68 73 72 284 $3,750
T77 Kris Ventura E 71 68 73 72 284 $3,750
T79 Curtis Luck 1 70 69 70 76 285 $3,710
T79 Tommy Gainey 1 66 72 70 77 285 $3,710

