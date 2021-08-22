2021 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Greyson Sigg, who earned the big win with a victory at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

Sigg was the beneficiary of a brutal final hole for Aaron Rai. The Englishman led by one heading into the final hole, but he missed the green from the fairway and ultimately made double-bogey 6 to hand the tournament to Sigg, who had already earned PGA Tour status through the Korn Ferry Tour season points list.

The players who didn't earn PGA Tour status through the Korn Ferry Tour season and who finished in the top four -- JJ Spaun, Lucas Herbert, Matthias Schwab and Rai -- have secured PGA Tour cards for next season.

Sigg won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Albertsons Boise Open recap notes

Sigg earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 1,000 Korn Ferry Tour points, improving his chances of earning a fully exempt PGA Tour card.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 139 or better, with 80 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals continues next week with the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Ohio.

2021 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

