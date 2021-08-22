2021 Albertsons Boise Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Greyson Sigg, who earned the big win with a victory at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.
Sigg was the beneficiary of a brutal final hole for Aaron Rai. The Englishman led by one heading into the final hole, but he missed the green from the fairway and ultimately made double-bogey 6 to hand the tournament to Sigg, who had already earned PGA Tour status through the Korn Ferry Tour season points list.
The players who didn't earn PGA Tour status through the Korn Ferry Tour season and who finished in the top four -- JJ Spaun, Lucas Herbert, Matthias Schwab and Rai -- have secured PGA Tour cards for next season.
Sigg won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Albertsons Boise Open recap notes
Sigg earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 1,000 Korn Ferry Tour points, improving his chances of earning a fully exempt PGA Tour card.
This week the cut was made at 3-under 139 or better, with 80 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour Finals continues next week with the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in Ohio.
2021 Albertsons Boise Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Greyson Sigg
|-19
|65
|70
|65
|65
|265
|$180,000
|T2
|J.J. Spaun
|-18
|67
|65
|68
|66
|266
|$75,000
|T2
|Aaron Rai
|-18
|70
|66
|63
|67
|266
|$75,000
|T4
|Lucas Herbert
|-17
|69
|64
|68
|66
|267
|$39,167
|T4
|Stephan Jaeger
|-17
|69
|68
|64
|66
|267
|$39,167
|T4
|Matthias Schwab
|-17
|65
|69
|66
|67
|267
|$39,167
|T7
|Hayden Buckley
|-16
|64
|68
|68
|68
|268
|$29,667
|T7
|Chad Ramey
|-16
|67
|65
|68
|68
|268
|$29,667
|T7
|Kelly Kraft
|-16
|72
|61
|65
|70
|268
|$29,667
|T10
|Vincent Whaley
|-15
|66
|69
|69
|65
|269
|$22,913
|T10
|Taylor Moore
|-15
|68
|66
|69
|66
|269
|$22,913
|T10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-15
|69
|65
|66
|69
|269
|$22,913
|T10
|Scott Gutschewski
|-15
|67
|66
|63
|73
|269
|$22,913
|T14
|John Huh
|-14
|66
|66
|70
|68
|270
|$18,500
|T14
|Tom Whitney
|-14
|67
|67
|68
|68
|270
|$18,500
|T16
|Dylan Wu
|-13
|68
|66
|68
|69
|271
|$15,500
|T16
|Trey Mullinax
|-13
|67
|66
|68
|70
|271
|$15,500
|T16
|Tom Lewis
|-13
|68
|65
|68
|70
|271
|$15,500
|T16
|Ben Taylor
|-13
|66
|67
|65
|73
|271
|$15,500
|T20
|Ryan McCormick
|-12
|66
|69
|71
|66
|272
|$10,967
|T20
|Davis Riley
|-12
|66
|72
|67
|67
|272
|$10,967
|T20
|Patrick Rodgers
|-12
|66
|66
|71
|69
|272
|$10,967
|T20
|Adam Svensson
|-12
|72
|65
|65
|70
|272
|$10,967
|T20
|Joseph Bramlett
|-12
|66
|70
|65
|71
|272
|$10,967
|T20
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-12
|67
|68
|63
|74
|272
|$10,967
|T26
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-11
|73
|66
|68
|66
|273
|$7,613
|T26
|Kyle Reifers
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|68
|273
|$7,613
|T26
|Roberto Díaz
|-11
|70
|66
|69
|68
|273
|$7,613
|T26
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-11
|71
|67
|65
|70
|273
|$7,613
|T26
|Taylor Montgomery
|-11
|68
|68
|67
|70
|273
|$7,613
|T26
|Callum Tarren
|-11
|70
|65
|66
|72
|273
|$7,613
|T32
|Austin Smotherman
|-10
|71
|67
|69
|67
|274
|$5,705
|T32
|Peter Uihlein
|-10
|66
|73
|67
|68
|274
|$5,705
|T32
|Patrick Fishburn
|-10
|71
|68
|67
|68
|274
|$5,705
|T32
|Rob Oppenheim
|-10
|69
|69
|67
|69
|274
|$5,705
|T32
|Cameron Young
|-10
|70
|67
|67
|70
|274
|$5,705
|T32
|Bronson Burgoon
|-10
|71
|68
|64
|71
|274
|$5,705
|T32
|Evan Harmeling
|-10
|66
|68
|69
|71
|274
|$5,705
|T32
|Kurt Kitayama
|-10
|71
|65
|67
|71
|274
|$5,705
|T32
|Austin Cook
|-10
|67
|69
|67
|71
|274
|$5,705
|T32
|Mark Hubbard
|-10
|66
|66
|70
|72
|274
|$5,705
|T32
|Justin Lower
|-10
|73
|64
|65
|72
|274
|$5,705
|T43
|Erik Barnes
|-9
|69
|66
|72
|68
|275
|$4,660
|T43
|Andrew Novak
|-9
|73
|65
|68
|69
|275
|$4,660
|T43
|Brandon Wu
|-9
|65
|71
|69
|70
|275
|$4,660
|T43
|Ryan Brehm
|-9
|67
|70
|68
|70
|275
|$4,660
|T43
|Wes Roach
|-9
|63
|70
|71
|71
|275
|$4,660
|T48
|Justin Suh
|-8
|68
|71
|70
|67
|276
|$4,333
|T48
|Alex Smalley
|-8
|68
|68
|70
|70
|276
|$4,333
|T48
|Aaron Baddeley
|-8
|71
|68
|66
|71
|276
|$4,333
|T48
|Ryan Blaum
|-8
|72
|66
|67
|71
|276
|$4,333
|T48
|Sean O'Hair
|-8
|69
|68
|68
|71
|276
|$4,333
|T48
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-8
|66
|67
|70
|73
|276
|$4,333
|T54
|Paul Haley II
|-7
|71
|68
|69
|69
|277
|$4,160
|T54
|Billy Kennerly
|-7
|68
|71
|69
|69
|277
|$4,160
|T54
|Joshua Creel
|-7
|70
|68
|70
|69
|277
|$4,160
|T54
|Ben Kohles
|-7
|65
|67
|73
|72
|277
|$4,160
|T54
|Bo Van Pelt
|-7
|68
|67
|70
|72
|277
|$4,160
|T54
|David Lipsky
|-7
|73
|65
|67
|72
|277
|$4,160
|T54
|Chris Baker
|-7
|72
|65
|67
|73
|277
|$4,160
|T61
|David Hearn
|-6
|71
|67
|72
|68
|278
|$4,010
|T61
|Curtis Thompson
|-6
|71
|68
|71
|68
|278
|$4,010
|T61
|Beau Hossler
|-6
|71
|68
|70
|69
|278
|$4,010
|T61
|Zecheng Dou
|-6
|70
|69
|69
|70
|278
|$4,010
|T61
|Kevin Roy
|-6
|68
|69
|71
|70
|278
|$4,010
|T61
|Zack Sucher
|-6
|70
|68
|69
|71
|278
|$4,010
|T61
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|-6
|64
|70
|70
|74
|278
|$4,010
|T61
|Bo Hoag
|-6
|71
|66
|67
|74
|278
|$4,010
|T69
|Stephen Franken
|-5
|70
|68
|71
|70
|279
|$3,890
|T69
|Mark Anderson
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|$3,890
|T69
|Danny Lee
|-5
|71
|68
|69
|71
|279
|$3,890
|T69
|Harry Hall
|-5
|71
|67
|69
|72
|279
|$3,890
|T73
|David Lingmerth
|-4
|70
|69
|69
|72
|280
|$3,830
|T73
|Paul Barjon
|-4
|72
|67
|68
|73
|280
|$3,830
|T75
|Scott Harrington
|-3
|68
|70
|70
|73
|281
|$3,790
|T75
|Brad Hopfinger
|-3
|71
|65
|67
|78
|281
|$3,790
|T77
|Vince India
|E
|71
|68
|73
|72
|284
|$3,750
|T77
|Kris Ventura
|E
|71
|68
|73
|72
|284
|$3,750
|T79
|Curtis Luck
|1
|70
|69
|70
|76
|285
|$3,710
|T79
|Tommy Gainey
|1
|66
|72
|70
|77
|285
|$3,710