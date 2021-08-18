2021 AIG Women's British Open streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps
08/18/2021 at 10:15 am
The 2021 AIG Women's British Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the AIG Women's British Open action.

You can watch the 2021 AIG Women's British Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel, NBC and the NBC Sports app bring together 28 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage, with NBC covering the final two hours on Sunday.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 AIG Women's British Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Aug. 19

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 20

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
  • NBC broadcast: 12-2 p.m.

