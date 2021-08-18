2021 AIG Women’s British Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 AIG Women's British Open is the last major of the year on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland hosting the AIG Women's British Open.

The AIG Women's British Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Carnoustie.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

Golf Channel airs coverage all four days, with NBC airing the final two hours on Sunday afternoon.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 AIG Women's British Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 AIG Women's British Open TV times and schedule.

2021 AIG Women's British Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern