2021 AIG Women’s British Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 AIG Women's British Open purse is set for $5.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $870,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The AIG Women's British Open field is headed by Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park and more.

This is the 22nd event of the 2021 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

2021 AIG Women's British Open highlights

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 600 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

