2021 The Northern Trust betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 The Northern Trust betting odds have been released for the week at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.
The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Jordan Spieth is on 16-to-1, with Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson at 18-to-1.
Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele sit on 20-to-1.
2021 The Northern Trust tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the The Northern Trust, with the event kickstarting the FedEx Cup playoffs. Liberty National is a fairly narrow course off the tee, but players are able to score with a solid approach game. Many players don't love the course, knocking them out of contention before the event begins.
2021 The Northern Trust betting odds: Outright winner
- Jon Rahm: +1000
- Jordan Spieth: +1600
- Collin Morikawa: +1800
- Dustin Johnson: +1800
- Brooks Koepka: +2000
- Xander Schauffele: +2000
- Rory McIlroy: +2200
- Justin Thomas: +2500
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2800
- Daniel Berger: +3000
- Patrick Cantlay: +3000
- Scottie Scheffler: +3000
- Viktor Hovland: +3000
- Abraham Ancer: +3300
- Webb Simpson: +3300
- Cameron Smith: +4000
- Harris English: +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +4000
- Patrick Reed: +4000
- Paul Casey: +4000
- Adam Scott: +4500
- Corey Conners: +5500
- Sam Burns: +6000
- Tony Finau: +6000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +6000
- Joaquin Niemann: +6600
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +6600
- Kevin Kisner: +7000
- Sungjae Im: +7000
- Jason Kokrak: +7500
- Russell Henley: +7500
- Shane Lowry: +7500
- Brian Harman: +8000
- Billy Horschel: +10000
- Branden Grace: +10000
- Cameron Tringale: +10000
- Gary Woodland: +10000
- Ian Poulter: +10000
- Jason Day: +10000
- Kevin Na: +10000
- Kevin Streelman: +10000
- Sergio Garcia: +10000
- Si Woo Kim: +10000
- Cameron Champ: +12500
- Lee Westwood: +12500
- Marc Leishman: +12500
- Maverick McNealy: +12500
- Phil Mickelson: +12500
- Alexander Noren: +14000
- Keegan Bradley: +14000
- Matt Wallace: +14000
- Ryan Palmer: +14000
- Brendon Todd: +15000
- Carlos Ortiz: +15000
- Emiliano Grillo: +15000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +15000
- Matthew Wolff: +15000
- Sebastian Munoz: +15000
- Bubba Watson: +16000
- Charley Hoffman: +16000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +16000
- Seamus Power: +16000
- Stewart Cink: +16000
- Brandt Snedeker: +17500
- C.T. Pan: +17500
- Erik van Rooyen: +17500
- Garrick Higgo: +17500
- Harold Varner III: +17500
- Max Homa: +17500
- Roger Sloan: +17500
- Troy Merritt: +17500
- Cameron Davis: +20000
- Charl Schwartzel: +20000
- Chris Kirk: +20000
- Talor Gooch: +20000
- Adam Hadwin: +22500
- Doug Ghim: +22500
- Hank Lebioda: +22500
- Joel Dahmen: +22500
- Zach Johnson: +22500
- Brandon Hagy: +25000
- Brian Stuard: +25000
- Chez Reavie: +25000
- Lucas Glover: +25000
- Matt Jones: +25000
- Pat Perez: +25000
- Patton Kizzire: +25000
- Adam Schenk: +27500
- Henrik Norlander: +27500
- J.T. Poston: +27500
- Sepp Straka: +27500
- Aaron Wise: +30000
- Brendan Steele: +30000
- Dylan Frittelli: +30000
- K.H. Lee: +30000
- Keith Mitchell: +30000
- Kyle Stanley: +30000
- Luke List: +30000
- Matt Kuchar: +30000
- Scott Piercy: +30000
- Brice Garnett: +35000
- Lanto Griffin: +35000
- Richy Werenski: +35000
- Russell Knox: +35000
- Andrew Putnam: +40000
- Chesson Hadley: +40000
- Denny McCarthy: +40000
- Doc Redman: +40000
- Kramer Hickok: +40000
- Martin Laird: +40000
- Sam Ryder: +40000
- Scott Stallings: +40000
- Adam Long: +50000
- Anriban Lahiri: +50000
- James Hahn: +50000
- Matthew NeSmith: +50000
- Hudson Swafford: +60000
- Harry Higgs: +75000
- Robert Streb: +75000
- Tom Hoge: +75000
- Wyndham Clark: +75000
- Peter Malnati: +100000
- Tyler McCumber: +100000
- Brian Gay: +125000