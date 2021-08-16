2021 The Northern Trust betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 The Northern Trust betting odds have been released for the week at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.

The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Jordan Spieth is on 16-to-1, with Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson at 18-to-1.

Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele sit on 20-to-1.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 The Northern Trust tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the The Northern Trust, with the event kickstarting the FedEx Cup playoffs. Liberty National is a fairly narrow course off the tee, but players are able to score with a solid approach game. Many players don't love the course, knocking them out of contention before the event begins.

To see our picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Open Championship and Masters winners; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

2021 The Northern Trust betting odds: Outright winner