2021 AIG Women’s British Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 AIG Women's British Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

The betting favorite this week is Nelly Korda, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Lydia Ko is 12-to-1, as she looks to win after getting close again at the Women's Scottish Open.

Atthaya Thitikul is on 16-to-1, with Ariya Jutanugarn, Inbee Park and Jeongeun Lee6 at 22-to-1.

2021 AIG Women's British Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the final major on the women's calendar, with the AIG Women's Open at Carnoustie. The course should prove a tough test as it typically does, mixing some inland-style holes with true links-style challenges.

