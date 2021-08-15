The PGA Tour regular season concludes with the 2021 Wyndham Championship, and that means the field is determined for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs, a three-event series which culminates in crowning the Tour Championship winner and the winner of the season-long FedEx Cup race.

The Wyndham Championship is the last chance for players to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. So, who qualifies for the 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs and the first tournament, the Northern Trust?

Who qualifies for the 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs?

The PGA Tour players who qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs are the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup points standings at the end of the regular season. As part of the 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs format, no one else qualifies, even if a player has to withdraw due to injury or other issues.

The players in the top 125 in the standings are PGA Tour members during the season. Players who are not PGA Tour members and earn enough non-member FedEx Cup points to rank inside the top 125 do not qualify.

An example is Will Zalatoris, who would have amassed more than enough points to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs based on his 2020-2021 PGA Tour body of work. However, since he was not a full member by the time the regular season ended, he did not qualify for the playoffs.

These 125 players qualify for the first tournament of the playoffs, The Northern Trust. At the end of the first tournament, the top 70 players in points earned from the regular season and the first playoff event qualify for the BMW Championship, the second event in the series.