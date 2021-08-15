What’s the largest number of players in a sudden-death playoff in PGA Tour history?

The 2021 Wyndham Championship will close out the PGA Tour regular season with a huge playoff. Closing out the regular season at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship will feature a playoff with six players.

That six-player playoff matches the largest number of players in a sudden-death playoff (or even an aggregate-score playoff) in PGA Tour history.

There are two other events in PGA Tour history which featured a six-player playoff.

In 2001, the Nissan Open, the PGA Tour's event at Riviera Country Club, now known as the Genesis Invitational, went to extra holes with six players in the playoff. Robert Allenby, Brandel Chamblee, Dennis Paulson, Jeff Sluman, Bob Tway and Toshi Izawa were all part of the playoff.

Ultimately, Robert Allenby won with a birdie on the par-4 18th hole on the first hole of the playoff, marking only the second birdie there all day in difficult scoring conditions.

Before then, the 1994 GTE Byron Nelson Classic went to a six-man playoff with Neal Lancaster outlasting Tom Byrum, David Edwards, Yoshinori Mizumaki, David Ogrin and Mark Carnevale. However, that tournament was shortened to just 36 holes because of rain, meaning it didn't go the full four rounds.

A total of 10 other PGA Tour events have gone to playoffs with five players.