2021 Shaw Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Shaw Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Doug Barron, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Canada.

Barron won the 54-hole event by two shots over Steve Flesch, shooting a third-consecutive 64 to post 18-under 192 for the win.

Billy Andrade and Brandt Jobe finished tied for third on 13-under total in the 65-player event.

Barron won the $352,500 winner's share of the $2,350,000 purse.

Shaw Charity Classic recap notes

Barron wins his second PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Barron -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Boeing Classic in Washington.

