2021 Shaw Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/15/2021 at 6:40 pm
The 2021 Shaw Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Doug Barron, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Canada.

Barron won the 54-hole event by two shots over Steve Flesch, shooting a third-consecutive 64 to post 18-under 192 for the win.

Billy Andrade and Brandt Jobe finished tied for third on 13-under total in the 65-player event.

Barron won the $352,500 winner's share of the $2,350,000 purse.

Shaw Charity Classic recap notes

Barron wins his second PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Barron -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Boeing Classic in Washington.

2021 Dick's Sporting Goods Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Doug Barron -18 64 64 64 192 $352,500
2 Steve Flesch -16 64 65 65 194 $206,800
T3 Billy Andrade -13 66 67 64 197 $154,513
T3 Brandt Jobe -13 65 66 66 197 $154,513
5 Billy Mayfair -12 62 67 69 198 $111,625
T6 David McKenzie -11 68 64 67 199 $89,300
T6 Stephen Ames -11 64 65 70 199 $89,300
8 Paul Goydos -10 67 68 65 200 $75,200
T9 Matt Gogel -9 67 67 67 201 $58,750
T9 Mike Weir -9 63 70 68 201 $58,750
T9 Tim Herron -9 67 66 68 201 $58,750
T9 Ken Duke -9 65 67 69 201 $58,750
T13 Wes Short, Jr. -8 70 68 64 202 $44,650
T13 Rod Pampling -8 70 67 65 202 $44,650
T13 Paul Stankowski -8 67 66 69 202 $44,650
T16 Jeff Maggert -7 66 70 67 203 $34,232
T16 Harrison Frazar -7 69 71 63 203 $34,232
T16 Tim Petrovic -7 68 67 68 203 $34,232
T16 Bernhard Langer -7 68 67 68 203 $34,232
T16 David Morland IV -7 68 66 69 203 $34,232
T16 Alex Cejka -7 67 66 70 203 $34,232
T22 Kirk Triplett -6 66 70 68 204 $25,928
T22 Olin Browne -6 71 64 69 204 $25,928
T22 Gibby Gilbert III -6 68 65 71 204 $25,928
T25 Lee Janzen -5 68 70 67 205 $20,954
T25 Scott Parel -5 69 70 66 205 $20,954
T25 Robin Byrd -5 73 66 66 205 $20,954
T25 John Riegger -5 67 69 69 205 $20,954
T25 Cameron Beckman -5 70 65 70 205 $20,954
T25 Michael Allen -5 69 73 63 205 $20,954
T31 Dean Wilson -4 67 70 69 206 $16,266
T31 Scott Dunlap -4 66 70 70 206 $16,266
T31 Tom Pernice Jr. -4 68 68 70 206 $16,266
T31 Fran Quinn -4 69 67 70 206 $16,266
T31 Shaun Micheel -4 71 71 64 206 $16,266
36 Vijay Singh -3 69 67 71 207 $14,600
T37 Jonathan Kaye -2 68 70 70 208 $12,491
T37 Omar Uresti -2 70 68 70 208 $12,491
T37 Willie Wood -2 71 68 69 208 $12,491
T37 Esteban Toledo -2 69 71 68 208 $12,491
T37 Kent Jones -2 68 73 67 208 $12,491
T37 Ken Tanigawa -2 70 72 66 208 $12,491
T37 Keith Clearwater -2 69 77 62 208 $12,491
T44 Steve Pate -1 67 70 72 209 $10,135
T44 Brett Quigley -1 70 72 67 209 $10,135
T44 Robert Allenby -1 71 71 67 209 $10,135
T47 Dennis Hendershott E 68 72 70 210 $8,725
T47 Tom Byrum E 70 70 70 210 $8,725
T47 Ted Tryba E 75 70 65 210 $8,725
T50 Skip Kendall 1 69 70 72 211 $6,892
T50 Cliff Kresge 1 68 71 72 211 $6,892
T50 Mark Brooks 1 70 70 71 211 $6,892
T50 Duffy Waldorf 1 71 69 71 211 $6,892
T50 Jay Williamson 1 72 70 69 211 $6,892
55 Todd Hamilton 2 72 69 71 212 $5,905
56 Carlos Franco 3 73 68 72 213 $5,670
T57 Jay Delsing 4 70 68 76 214 $4,965
T57 Jim Carter 4 72 70 72 214 $4,965
T57 Frank Lickliter 4 71 71 72 214 $4,965
T57 Chris DiMarco 4 72 72 70 214 $4,965
T57 Jerry Smith 4 77 71 66 214 $4,965
62 Dick Mast 7 72 75 70 217 $4,260
T63 Robert Gamez 8 66 74 78 218 $3,908
T63 Spike McRoy 8 77 72 69 218 $3,908
65 Guy Boros 9 74 71 74 219 $3,555

