2021 Shaw Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Shaw Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Doug Barron, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Canada.
Barron won the 54-hole event by two shots over Steve Flesch, shooting a third-consecutive 64 to post 18-under 192 for the win.
Billy Andrade and Brandt Jobe finished tied for third on 13-under total in the 65-player event.
Barron won the $352,500 winner's share of the $2,350,000 purse.
Shaw Charity Classic recap notes
Barron wins his second PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.
The money Barron -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Boeing Classic in Washington.
2021 Dick's Sporting Goods Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Doug Barron
|-18
|64
|64
|64
|192
|$352,500
|2
|Steve Flesch
|-16
|64
|65
|65
|194
|$206,800
|T3
|Billy Andrade
|-13
|66
|67
|64
|197
|$154,513
|T3
|Brandt Jobe
|-13
|65
|66
|66
|197
|$154,513
|5
|Billy Mayfair
|-12
|62
|67
|69
|198
|$111,625
|T6
|David McKenzie
|-11
|68
|64
|67
|199
|$89,300
|T6
|Stephen Ames
|-11
|64
|65
|70
|199
|$89,300
|8
|Paul Goydos
|-10
|67
|68
|65
|200
|$75,200
|T9
|Matt Gogel
|-9
|67
|67
|67
|201
|$58,750
|T9
|Mike Weir
|-9
|63
|70
|68
|201
|$58,750
|T9
|Tim Herron
|-9
|67
|66
|68
|201
|$58,750
|T9
|Ken Duke
|-9
|65
|67
|69
|201
|$58,750
|T13
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-8
|70
|68
|64
|202
|$44,650
|T13
|Rod Pampling
|-8
|70
|67
|65
|202
|$44,650
|T13
|Paul Stankowski
|-8
|67
|66
|69
|202
|$44,650
|T16
|Jeff Maggert
|-7
|66
|70
|67
|203
|$34,232
|T16
|Harrison Frazar
|-7
|69
|71
|63
|203
|$34,232
|T16
|Tim Petrovic
|-7
|68
|67
|68
|203
|$34,232
|T16
|Bernhard Langer
|-7
|68
|67
|68
|203
|$34,232
|T16
|David Morland IV
|-7
|68
|66
|69
|203
|$34,232
|T16
|Alex Cejka
|-7
|67
|66
|70
|203
|$34,232
|T22
|Kirk Triplett
|-6
|66
|70
|68
|204
|$25,928
|T22
|Olin Browne
|-6
|71
|64
|69
|204
|$25,928
|T22
|Gibby Gilbert III
|-6
|68
|65
|71
|204
|$25,928
|T25
|Lee Janzen
|-5
|68
|70
|67
|205
|$20,954
|T25
|Scott Parel
|-5
|69
|70
|66
|205
|$20,954
|T25
|Robin Byrd
|-5
|73
|66
|66
|205
|$20,954
|T25
|John Riegger
|-5
|67
|69
|69
|205
|$20,954
|T25
|Cameron Beckman
|-5
|70
|65
|70
|205
|$20,954
|T25
|Michael Allen
|-5
|69
|73
|63
|205
|$20,954
|T31
|Dean Wilson
|-4
|67
|70
|69
|206
|$16,266
|T31
|Scott Dunlap
|-4
|66
|70
|70
|206
|$16,266
|T31
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-4
|68
|68
|70
|206
|$16,266
|T31
|Fran Quinn
|-4
|69
|67
|70
|206
|$16,266
|T31
|Shaun Micheel
|-4
|71
|71
|64
|206
|$16,266
|36
|Vijay Singh
|-3
|69
|67
|71
|207
|$14,600
|T37
|Jonathan Kaye
|-2
|68
|70
|70
|208
|$12,491
|T37
|Omar Uresti
|-2
|70
|68
|70
|208
|$12,491
|T37
|Willie Wood
|-2
|71
|68
|69
|208
|$12,491
|T37
|Esteban Toledo
|-2
|69
|71
|68
|208
|$12,491
|T37
|Kent Jones
|-2
|68
|73
|67
|208
|$12,491
|T37
|Ken Tanigawa
|-2
|70
|72
|66
|208
|$12,491
|T37
|Keith Clearwater
|-2
|69
|77
|62
|208
|$12,491
|T44
|Steve Pate
|-1
|67
|70
|72
|209
|$10,135
|T44
|Brett Quigley
|-1
|70
|72
|67
|209
|$10,135
|T44
|Robert Allenby
|-1
|71
|71
|67
|209
|$10,135
|T47
|Dennis Hendershott
|E
|68
|72
|70
|210
|$8,725
|T47
|Tom Byrum
|E
|70
|70
|70
|210
|$8,725
|T47
|Ted Tryba
|E
|75
|70
|65
|210
|$8,725
|T50
|Skip Kendall
|1
|69
|70
|72
|211
|$6,892
|T50
|Cliff Kresge
|1
|68
|71
|72
|211
|$6,892
|T50
|Mark Brooks
|1
|70
|70
|71
|211
|$6,892
|T50
|Duffy Waldorf
|1
|71
|69
|71
|211
|$6,892
|T50
|Jay Williamson
|1
|72
|70
|69
|211
|$6,892
|55
|Todd Hamilton
|2
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$5,905
|56
|Carlos Franco
|3
|73
|68
|72
|213
|$5,670
|T57
|Jay Delsing
|4
|70
|68
|76
|214
|$4,965
|T57
|Jim Carter
|4
|72
|70
|72
|214
|$4,965
|T57
|Frank Lickliter
|4
|71
|71
|72
|214
|$4,965
|T57
|Chris DiMarco
|4
|72
|72
|70
|214
|$4,965
|T57
|Jerry Smith
|4
|77
|71
|66
|214
|$4,965
|62
|Dick Mast
|7
|72
|75
|70
|217
|$4,260
|T63
|Robert Gamez
|8
|66
|74
|78
|218
|$3,908
|T63
|Spike McRoy
|8
|77
|72
|69
|218
|$3,908
|65
|Guy Boros
|9
|74
|71
|74
|219
|$3,555