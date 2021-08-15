2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Skinns, who earned his PGA Tour with a victory at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.
Needing to win in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season finale to earn a PGA Tour card for next season, the 39-year-old Skinns shot his third 4-under 67 of the week to win by a shot over Jared Wolfe and Marty Dou on 14-under 270.
Three players, including Patrick Fishburn, Chad Ramey and Stephan Jaeger, finished tied for fourth place.
Skinns won the $135,000 winner's share of the $75,000 purse.
Pinnacle Bank Championship recap notes
Skinns earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, improving his chances of earning a PGA Tour card again.
This week the cut was made at 2-under 140 or better, with 65 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with the Albertsons Boise Open in Idaho.
2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|David Skinns
|-14
|67
|67
|69
|67
|270
|T2
|Jared Wolfe
|-13
|68
|67
|71
|65
|271
|T2
|Zecheng Dou
|-13
|69
|66
|69
|67
|271
|T4
|Patrick Fishburn
|-12
|68
|72
|64
|68
|272
|T4
|Chad Ramey
|-12
|70
|68
|65
|69
|272
|T4
|Stephan Jaeger
|-12
|67
|69
|65
|71
|272
|T7
|Blayne Barber
|-11
|68
|67
|68
|70
|273
|T7
|Curtis Thompson
|-11
|68
|67
|68
|70
|273
|T9
|Harry Hall
|-10
|69
|71
|70
|64
|274
|T9
|Dawie van der Walt
|-10
|67
|70
|68
|69
|274
|T9
|Kevin Dougherty
|-10
|69
|67
|68
|70
|274
|T12
|Kevin Yu
|-9
|70
|68
|67
|70
|275
|T12
|Brandon Crick
|-9
|69
|69
|66
|71
|275
|14
|Brett Stegmaier
|-8
|68
|70
|67
|71
|276
|T15
|Davis Riley
|-7
|65
|71
|71
|70
|277
|T15
|Matt Oshrine
|-7
|71
|66
|70
|70
|277
|T15
|Paul Haley II
|-7
|70
|66
|70
|71
|277
|T15
|Jamie Lovemark
|-7
|71
|67
|68
|71
|277
|T15
|Vince India
|-7
|67
|67
|71
|72
|277
|T15
|Ben Silverman
|-7
|66
|70
|69
|72
|277
|T21
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-6
|71
|68
|71
|68
|278
|T21
|Dan McCarthy
|-6
|69
|70
|69
|70
|278
|T21
|Taylor Pendrith
|-6
|68
|69
|69
|72
|278
|T21
|Jamie Arnold
|-6
|67
|73
|66
|72
|278
|T21
|Wade Binfield
|-6
|69
|66
|67
|76
|278
|T26
|Ryan McCormick
|-5
|69
|69
|72
|69
|279
|T26
|Hayden Buckley
|-5
|68
|72
|68
|71
|279
|T26
|Michael Miller
|-5
|70
|69
|68
|72
|279
|T26
|Alex Chiarella
|-5
|70
|70
|67
|72
|279
|T26
|Nicholas Thompson
|-5
|71
|66
|68
|74
|279
|T26
|Austin Smotherman
|-5
|72
|64
|68
|75
|279
|T32
|Anders Albertson
|-4
|71
|66
|74
|69
|280
|T32
|Kevin Roy
|-4
|72
|68
|69
|71
|280
|T32
|Billy Kennerly
|-4
|67
|68
|72
|73
|280
|T35
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-3
|67
|70
|74
|70
|281
|T35
|Jason Millard
|-3
|68
|72
|71
|70
|281
|T35
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|-3
|68
|71
|70
|72
|281
|T35
|Greyson Sigg
|-3
|70
|70
|68
|73
|281
|T35
|Steve Lewton
|-3
|67
|69
|70
|75
|281
|T35
|Taylor Dickson
|-3
|69
|68
|69
|75
|281
|T35
|John VanDerLaan
|-3
|68
|69
|69
|75
|281
|T35
|Marcelo Rozo
|-3
|69
|71
|66
|75
|281
|T43
|Kyle Reifers
|-2
|67
|72
|71
|72
|282
|T43
|Patrick Flavin
|-2
|66
|71
|72
|73
|282
|T43
|Daniel Summerhays
|-2
|68
|70
|70
|74
|282
|T43
|Stuart Macdonald
|-2
|69
|67
|71
|75
|282
|T43
|John Oda
|-2
|69
|68
|69
|76
|282
|T43
|Erik Barnes
|-2
|71
|68
|66
|77
|282
|T49
|Curtis Luck
|-1
|70
|68
|75
|70
|283
|T49
|Max McGreevy
|-1
|68
|72
|72
|71
|283
|T49
|Tyson Alexander
|-1
|68
|70
|72
|73
|283
|T49
|Chandler Phillips
|-1
|71
|69
|71
|72
|283
|T49
|Tommy Gainey
|-1
|69
|70
|71
|73
|283
|T49
|J.T. Griffin
|-1
|71
|66
|72
|74
|283
|T49
|Scott Gutschewski
|-1
|72
|67
|70
|74
|283
|T56
|Rick Lamb
|E
|69
|71
|73
|71
|284
|T56
|David Kocher
|E
|68
|71
|73
|72
|284
|T58
|Shad Tuten
|1
|69
|70
|75
|71
|285
|T58
|Jonathan Hodge
|1
|69
|70
|70
|76
|285
|T58
|Brandon Harkins
|1
|71
|69
|68
|77
|285
|T58
|Andrew Novak
|1
|65
|69
|73
|78
|285
|62
|Brady Schnell
|2
|68
|69
|71
|78
|286
|T63
|John Chin
|4
|72
|68
|78
|70
|288
|T63
|Brett Drewitt
|4
|73
|67
|74
|74
|288
|65
|Kevin Lucas
|5
|65
|72
|75
|77
|289