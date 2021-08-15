2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/15/2021 at 8:35 pm
The 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Skinns, who earned his PGA Tour with a victory at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Neb.

Needing to win in the Korn Ferry Tour regular season finale to earn a PGA Tour card for next season, the 39-year-old Skinns shot his third 4-under 67 of the week to win by a shot over Jared Wolfe and Marty Dou on 14-under 270.

Three players, including Patrick Fishburn, Chad Ramey and Stephan Jaeger, finished tied for fourth place.

Skinns won the $135,000 winner's share of the $75,000 purse.

Pinnacle Bank Championship recap notes

Skinns earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, improving his chances of earning a PGA Tour card again.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 140 or better, with 65 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the start of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with the Albertsons Boise Open in Idaho.

2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 David Skinns -14 67 67 69 67 270
T2 Jared Wolfe -13 68 67 71 65 271
T2 Zecheng Dou -13 69 66 69 67 271
T4 Patrick Fishburn -12 68 72 64 68 272
T4 Chad Ramey -12 70 68 65 69 272
T4 Stephan Jaeger -12 67 69 65 71 272
T7 Blayne Barber -11 68 67 68 70 273
T7 Curtis Thompson -11 68 67 68 70 273
T9 Harry Hall -10 69 71 70 64 274
T9 Dawie van der Walt -10 67 70 68 69 274
T9 Kevin Dougherty -10 69 67 68 70 274
T12 Kevin Yu -9 70 68 67 70 275
T12 Brandon Crick -9 69 69 66 71 275
14 Brett Stegmaier -8 68 70 67 71 276
T15 Davis Riley -7 65 71 71 70 277
T15 Matt Oshrine -7 71 66 70 70 277
T15 Paul Haley II -7 70 66 70 71 277
T15 Jamie Lovemark -7 71 67 68 71 277
T15 Vince India -7 67 67 71 72 277
T15 Ben Silverman -7 66 70 69 72 277
T21 Nicholas Lindheim -6 71 68 71 68 278
T21 Dan McCarthy -6 69 70 69 70 278
T21 Taylor Pendrith -6 68 69 69 72 278
T21 Jamie Arnold -6 67 73 66 72 278
T21 Wade Binfield -6 69 66 67 76 278
T26 Ryan McCormick -5 69 69 72 69 279
T26 Hayden Buckley -5 68 72 68 71 279
T26 Michael Miller -5 70 69 68 72 279
T26 Alex Chiarella -5 70 70 67 72 279
T26 Nicholas Thompson -5 71 66 68 74 279
T26 Austin Smotherman -5 72 64 68 75 279
T32 Anders Albertson -4 71 66 74 69 280
T32 Kevin Roy -4 72 68 69 71 280
T32 Billy Kennerly -4 67 68 72 73 280
T35 Nicolas Echavarria -3 67 70 74 70 281
T35 Jason Millard -3 68 72 71 70 281
T35 José de Jesús Rodríguez -3 68 71 70 72 281
T35 Greyson Sigg -3 70 70 68 73 281
T35 Steve Lewton -3 67 69 70 75 281
T35 Taylor Dickson -3 69 68 69 75 281
T35 John VanDerLaan -3 68 69 69 75 281
T35 Marcelo Rozo -3 69 71 66 75 281
T43 Kyle Reifers -2 67 72 71 72 282
T43 Patrick Flavin -2 66 71 72 73 282
T43 Daniel Summerhays -2 68 70 70 74 282
T43 Stuart Macdonald -2 69 67 71 75 282
T43 John Oda -2 69 68 69 76 282
T43 Erik Barnes -2 71 68 66 77 282
T49 Curtis Luck -1 70 68 75 70 283
T49 Max McGreevy -1 68 72 72 71 283
T49 Tyson Alexander -1 68 70 72 73 283
T49 Chandler Phillips -1 71 69 71 72 283
T49 Tommy Gainey -1 69 70 71 73 283
T49 J.T. Griffin -1 71 66 72 74 283
T49 Scott Gutschewski -1 72 67 70 74 283
T56 Rick Lamb E 69 71 73 71 284
T56 David Kocher E 68 71 73 72 284
T58 Shad Tuten 1 69 70 75 71 285
T58 Jonathan Hodge 1 69 70 70 76 285
T58 Brandon Harkins 1 71 69 68 77 285
T58 Andrew Novak 1 65 69 73 78 285
62 Brady Schnell 2 68 69 71 78 286
T63 John Chin 4 72 68 78 70 288
T63 Brett Drewitt 4 73 67 74 74 288
65 Kevin Lucas 5 65 72 75 77 289

