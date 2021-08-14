The 2021 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 purse is set for $10 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,000,000 -- different from the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Comcast Business Tour Top 10 is a bonus pool for the top 10 performers during the PGA Tour's regular season, culminating at the Wyndham Championship, which concludes the regular season. The listing is based on the FedEx Cup standings at the conclusion of the tournament.

With two wins on the season already, Collin Morikawa is primed to win the $2 million winner's share of the prize pool.

This is the third season for the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, and it is completely separate from the FedEx Cup.

2021 Comcast Business Tour Top 10 purse, winner's share, prize money payout