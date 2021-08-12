2021 Cazoo Classic streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 Cazoo Classic marks the continuation of the 2021 European Tour season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from London Golf Club in Ash, England. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Cazoo Classic action.

You can watch the 2021 Cazoo Classic online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday play, Golf Channel has tape-delayed coverage, with two hours of late-night coverage in the morning hours the day after the round was played.

For the first two days of the tournament, Golf Channel is on from 7:30 a.m., starting Thursday. Live coverage is only available through the NBC Sports app.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2021 Cazoo Classic streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Aug. 12

Golf Channel broadcast: 7:30-10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

Golf Channel broadcast: 7:30-10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14 (Sunday morning)

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15 (Monday morning)