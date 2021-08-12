2021 Cazoo Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Cazoo Classic is the Scottish event on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with London Golf Club in Ash, England, hosting the event.

The Cazoo Classic field is headed by Justin Harding, Andy Sullivan and John Catlin, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The Cazoo Classic TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live on Thursday and Friday and in tape-delayed fashion on Sunday and Monday with golf action from London Golf Club.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Cazoo Classic on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Cazoo Classic TV times and schedule.

2021 Cazoo Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern