2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational purse is set for $10.5 million, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn., earning an official-money paycheck this week.
This tournament started with 66 players, and a 36-hole cut was not made this week.
With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Additionally, there are 74 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a decent field.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.
2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
- 1. $1,820,000
- 2. $1,150,000
- 3. $685,000
- 4. $515,000
- 5. $440,000
- 6. $372,000
- 7. $330,000
- 8. $290,000
- 9. $255,000
- 10. $230,000
- 11. $210,000
- 12. $193,000
- 13. $180,000
- 14. $170,000
- 15. $160,000
- 16. $151,000
- 17. $143,000
- 18. $135,000
- 19. $130,000
- 20. $125,000
- 21. $120,000
- 22. $115,000
- 23. $110,000
- 24. $105,000
- 25. $100,000
- 26. $95,000
- 27. $92,000
- 28. $89,000
- 29. $86,000
- 30. $83,000
- 31. $80,000
- 32. $77,000
- 33. $74,000
- 34. $71,000
- 35. $68,000
- 36. $65,000
- 37. $62,000
- 38. $60,000
- 39. $58,000
- 40. $57,000
- 41. $56,000
- 42. $55,000
- 43. $54,000
- 44. $53,000
- 45. $52,000
- 46. $51,000
- 47. $50,000
- 48. $49,000
- 49. $48,000
- 50. $47,000
- 51. $46,000
- 52. $45,000
- 53. $44,000
- 54. $43,000
- 55. $42,000
- 56. $41,000
- 57. $40,000
- 58. $39,000
- 59. $38,500
- 60. $38,000
- 61. $37,500
- 62. $37,000
- 63. $36,500
- 64. $36,000
- 65. $35,500
- 66. $35,000
