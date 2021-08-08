2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Abraham Ancer, who won his first PGA Tour event with a playoff victory at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

After a zany back nine for the leaders, Ancer, Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama went to a playoff on 16-under 268. All three players made pars on the par-4 18th in the first playoff hole.

On the second playoff hole, also the 18th hole, Ancer made a 6-footer for birdie. Burns, putting on the same line for birdie, missed, giving the title to Matsuyama, who also missed his birdie putt.

Harris English, who shot 40 on the final nine, finished a shot out of the playoff.

Ancer won the $1,820,000 winner's share of the $10,500,000 purse.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational recap notes

Ancer earned 74 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Ancer also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a three-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 65 players finished the tournament in the 40th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the Wyndham Championship.

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details