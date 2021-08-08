2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/08/2021 at 6:56 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Abraham Ancer, who won his first PGA Tour event with a playoff victory at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

After a zany back nine for the leaders, Ancer, Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama went to a playoff on 16-under 268. All three players made pars on the par-4 18th in the first playoff hole.

On the second playoff hole, also the 18th hole, Ancer made a 6-footer for birdie. Burns, putting on the same line for birdie, missed, giving the title to Matsuyama, who also missed his birdie putt.

Harris English, who shot 40 on the final nine, finished a shot out of the playoff.

Ancer won the $1,820,000 winner's share of the $10,500,000 purse.

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational recap notes

Ancer earned 74 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Ancer also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a three-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 65 players finished the tournament in the 40th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the Wyndham Championship.

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Abraham Ancer -16 67 62 67 68 264 $1,820,000
P2 Hideki Matsuyama -16 68 69 64 63 264 $917,500
P2 Sam Burns -16 66 64 70 64 264 $917,500
4 Harris English -15 62 65 65 73 265 $515,000
T5 Daniel Berger -14 66 67 67 66 266 $380,667
T5 Paul Casey -14 68 66 65 67 266 $380,667
T5 Cameron Smith -14 67 62 65 72 266 $380,667
T8 Will Zalatoris -12 66 66 67 69 268 $272,500
T8 Bryson DeChambeau -12 65 66 63 74 268 $272,500
T10 Dustin Johnson -11 69 65 65 70 269 $220,000
T10 Ian Poulter -11 64 66 67 72 269 $220,000
T12 Rory McIlroy -10 72 66 66 66 270 $186,500
T12 Jordan Spieth -10 71 69 63 67 270 $186,500
14 Scottie Scheffler -9 65 65 67 74 271 $170,000
T15 Webb Simpson -8 71 65 72 64 272 $155,500
T15 Robert MacIntyre -8 69 67 68 68 272 $155,500
T17 Matthew Wolff -7 64 70 72 67 273 $128,000
T17 Joaquin Niemann -7 70 68 68 67 273 $128,000
T17 Phil Mickelson -7 69 66 70 68 273 $128,000
T17 Billy Horschel -7 68 67 66 72 273 $128,000
T17 Tyrrell Hatton -7 67 68 65 73 273 $128,000
T17 Louis Oosthuizen -7 67 64 68 74 273 $128,000
T23 Patrick Cantlay -6 71 67 69 67 274 $105,000
T23 Kevin Na -6 67 71 67 69 274 $105,000
T23 Shane Lowry -6 68 69 67 70 274 $105,000
T26 Aaron Rai -5 70 67 71 67 275 $89,000
T26 Collin Morikawa -5 67 71 68 69 275 $89,000
T26 Justin Thomas -5 67 67 69 72 275 $89,000
T26 Sergio Garcia -5 70 68 65 72 275 $89,000
T26 Ryan Palmer -5 70 64 68 73 275 $89,000
T31 Cameron Champ -4 71 72 65 68 276 $77,000
T31 Patrick Reed -4 68 69 69 70 276 $77,000
T31 Lee Westwood -4 67 69 69 71 276 $77,000
T34 Jason Kokrak -3 67 68 68 74 277 $69,500
T34 Tony Finau -3 69 65 69 74 277 $69,500
T36 Adam Scott -2 74 66 70 68 278 $59,000
T36 Lucas Herbert -2 69 70 70 69 278 $59,000
T36 Brian Harman -2 70 69 69 70 278 $59,000
T36 Viktor Hovland -2 73 65 69 71 278 $59,000
T36 Carlos Ortiz -2 64 69 73 72 278 $59,000
T36 Corey Conners -2 67 69 69 73 278 $59,000
T36 Marc Leishman -2 65 71 69 73 278 $59,000
T43 Ryosuke Kinoshita -1 74 66 70 69 279 $53,000
T43 Stewart Cink -1 68 66 74 71 279 $53,000
T43 Brad Kennedy -1 67 70 70 72 279 $53,000
T46 Xander Schauffele E 69 73 70 68 280 $49,000
T46 Robert Streb E 71 66 71 72 280 $49,000
T46 Tommy Fleetwood E 69 70 69 72 280 $49,000
T46 Sungjae Im E 70 70 67 73 280 $49,000
T46 Jim Herman E 64 68 73 75 280 $49,000
T51 Matt Jones 1 69 68 74 70 281 $45,000
T51 Max Homa 1 66 68 74 73 281 $45,000
T51 Wade Ormsby 1 69 71 68 73 281 $45,000
T54 K.H. Lee 2 68 74 70 70 282 $42,000
T54 Justin Rose 2 69 69 69 75 282 $42,000
T54 Brooks Koepka 2 70 69 67 76 282 $42,000
T57 Lucas Glover 3 71 73 66 73 283 $39,167
T57 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 70 72 67 74 283 $39,167
T57 Martin Laird 3 68 69 69 77 283 $39,167
60 Cam Davis 5 68 72 73 72 285 $38,000
61 Victor Perez 7 71 69 71 76 287 $37,500
62 Min Woo Lee 8 67 75 74 72 288 $37,000
63 Kevin Kisner 9 67 72 71 79 289 $36,500
64 Wilco Nienaber 10 76 72 72 70 290 $36,000
65 Si Woo Kim 13 70 70 75 78 293 $35,500

