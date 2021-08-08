2021 Cazoo Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Cazoo Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at London Golf Club in Ash, England

The Cazoo Classic field is headlined by the likes of John Catlin, Wil Besseling and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the London Golf Club, with England events increasingly rare on tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a €1.25 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Cazoo Classic field

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

Matthew Baldwin

Wil Besseling

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Richard Bland

Steven Brown

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Yikeun Chang

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

Jack Cope

Matthew Cort

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Emilio Cuartero Blanco

Louis De Jager

David Dixon

Jamie Donaldson

Bradley Dredge

David Drysdale

Paul Dunne

Bryce Easton

Rhys Enoch

Philip Eriksson

Ben Evans

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matt Ford

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Tom Gandy

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Daniel Gavins

Josh Geary

Gavin Green

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Berry Henson

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

David Howell

Matthew Jordan

Shiv Kapur

Anton Karlsson

Janne Kaske

Masahiro Kawamura

Niall Kearney

Maximilian Kieffer

Sihwan Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Tyler Koivisto

Mikko Korhonen

David Law

Deyen Lawson

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Jake Mcleod

James Morrison

Wilco Nienaber

Vincent Norrman

Pontus Nyholm

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Chris Paisley

Dimitrios Papadatos

Matthieu Pavon

Adrien Pendaries

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Damien Perrier

Paul Peterson

Carlos Pigem

Alfie Plant

Benjamin Poke

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Kristoffer Reitan

Robert Rock

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Jesper Sandborg

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Laird Shepherd

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Lee Slattery

Jordan Smith

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Jonathan Thomson

Steven Tiley

Toby Tree

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Lars Van Meijel

Daniel Van Tonder

Euan Walker

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Jordan Wrisdale

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Daniel Young

Aron Zemmer

Top 50 players in 2021 Cazoo Classic field

No top-50 players are in the field.