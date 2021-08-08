2021 Cazoo Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Cazoo Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at London Golf Club in Ash, England
The Cazoo Classic field is headlined by the likes of John Catlin, Wil Besseling and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the London Golf Club, with England events increasingly rare on tour.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a €1.25 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Cazoo Classic field
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- Matthew Baldwin
- Wil Besseling
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Richard Bland
- Steven Brown
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Yikeun Chang
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- Jack Cope
- Matthew Cort
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco
- Louis De Jager
- David Dixon
- Jamie Donaldson
- Bradley Dredge
- David Drysdale
- Paul Dunne
- Bryce Easton
- Rhys Enoch
- Philip Eriksson
- Ben Evans
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Tom Gandy
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Daniel Gavins
- Josh Geary
- Gavin Green
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Berry Henson
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Matthew Jordan
- Shiv Kapur
- Anton Karlsson
- Janne Kaske
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Niall Kearney
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Sihwan Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Tyler Koivisto
- Mikko Korhonen
- David Law
- Deyen Lawson
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Jake Mcleod
- James Morrison
- Wilco Nienaber
- Vincent Norrman
- Pontus Nyholm
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Chris Paisley
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- Matthieu Pavon
- Adrien Pendaries
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Damien Perrier
- Paul Peterson
- Carlos Pigem
- Alfie Plant
- Benjamin Poke
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Robert Rock
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Jesper Sandborg
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Ricardo Santos
- Marcel Schneider
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Laird Shepherd
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Lee Slattery
- Jordan Smith
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Jonathan Thomson
- Steven Tiley
- Toby Tree
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Euan Walker
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Jordan Wrisdale
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Daniel Young
- Aron Zemmer
Top 50 players in 2021 Cazoo Classic field
No top-50 players are in the field.