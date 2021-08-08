2021 Barrcuda Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Barbasol Championship purse is set for $3.5 million, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Barbasol Championship prize pool is at $630,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $381,500.

The Barbasol Championship field is headed by JT Poston, Emiliano Grillo and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week. With more than 65 players making the cut, the PGA Tour has added money to the purse to make sure all qualifying players are paid.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 24 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Barracuda Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $630,000

2. $381,500

3. $241,500

4. $171,500

5. $143,500

6. $126,875

7. $118,125

8. $109,375

9. $102,375

10. $95,375

11. $88,375

12. $81,375

13. $74,375

14. $67,375

15. $63,875

16. $60,375

17. $56,875

18. $53,375

19. $49,875

20. $46,375

21. $42,875

22. $39,375

23. $36,575

24. $33,775

25. $30,975

26. $28,175

27. $27,125

28. $26,075

29. $25,025

30. $23,975

31. $22,925

32. $21,875

33. $20,825

34. $19,950

35. $19,075

36. $18,200

37. $17,325

38. $16,625

39. $15,925

40. $15,225

41. $14,525

42. $13,825

43. $13,125

44. $12,425

45. $11,725

46. $11,025

47. $10,325

48. $9,765

49. $9,275

50. $8,995

51. $8,785

52. $8,575

53. $8,435

54. $8,295

55. $8,225

56. $8,155

57. $8,085

58. $8,015

59. $7,945

60. $7,875

61. $7,805

62. $7,735

63. $7,665

64. $7,595

65. $7,525

66. $7,455

67. $7,385

68. $7,315

69. $7,245

70. $7,175

For 2021 Barracuda Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard