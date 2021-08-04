2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and CBS air four days of live golf action from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn..

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs the first two days of the tournament. CBS Sports airs Saturday and Sunday afternoon coverage, with Golf Channel airing early-round coverage each day.

The field includes Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen and more as part of a 66-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well early coverage of Saturday and Sunday play. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 12-5 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, CBS is on from 2-6 p.m. Eastern, with Golf Channel coming on at 12 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on CBSSports.com. CBS Sports coverage streams through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TV times and schedule.

2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern