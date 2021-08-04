2021 US Women’s Amateur TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, Peacock

The 2021 US Women's Amateur is the fourth major championship of the senior golf calendar, with Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y., hosting an historic US Women's Amateur.

After 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying, the field will be reduced to the top 64 heading into the single-elimination match-play bracket to determine a champion.

The US Women's Amateur TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Westchester Country Club. The Peacock streaming service carries coverage on Thursday and Friday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 US Women's Amateur on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 US Women's Amateur TV times and schedule.

2021 US Women's Amateur TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern