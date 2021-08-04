2021 Barracuda Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Barracuda Championship marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

The Barracuda Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament.

The field includes Gary Woodland, Luke List and more as part of a 132-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well early coverage of Saturday and Sunday play. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, it's Golf Channel coming on at 6 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Barracuda Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Barracuda Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 Barracuda Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern