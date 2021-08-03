Cleveland Golf unveils Launcher XL drivers

Cleveland Golf has announced three new drivers -- the Launcher XL, Launcher XL Lite and Launcher XL Lite Draw -- with the claim that this family is the company's most forgiving line of drivers.

As the XL portion of the name implies, the Launcher XL has a larger footprint compared to the previous generation, at 6.7 percent longer front-to-back. The result is an 11 percent increase in moment of inertia (5,200 g*cm²), delivering a higher launch and a claim of 27 percent tighter dispersion.

The driver's key feature is Rebound Frame, which provides alternating zones of flexibility and rigidity that gets more energy back to the ball at impact, across the face.

The hose is adjustable, offering 12 different positions with shot-shape bias, loft and lie angle. There's also a counter-balancing 8-gram weight in the end of the grip, called the Action Mass CB, to help square up the driver at impact.

The new Launcher XL Lite model is a lightweight option, saving 12 grams of weight in its design to help players swing faster and gain distance. The Women’s Launcher XL Lite is tailored to the needs of female golfers.

The Launcher XL Lite Draw helps chronic slicers of the ball with a massive draw bias in the head design.

The Cleveland Golf Launcher XL retails for $400 and is available in 9-, 10.5- and 12-degree options (only 12 degrees for women). The Launcher XL Lite retails for $350, with 10.5-degree options in standard and the Draw model, as well as a 12-degree head.

All four models are available Aug. 20.