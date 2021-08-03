2021 Barracuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Barracuda Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, Calif.
The betting favorite this week is Branden Grace, who comes into the week at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Mito Pereira is on 16-to-1, with Emiliano Grillo and Maverick McNealy at 18-to-1.
Gary Woodland and Troy Merritt sit on 22-to-1.
2021 Barracuda Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Barracuda Championship, with the event played opposite the final WGC of the season in Memphis. This event will be played under the modified Stableford scoring system, which encourages aggressive play.
2021 Barracuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Branden Grace: +1400
- Mito Pereira: +1600
- Emiliano Grillo: +1800
- Maverick McNealy: +1800
- Gary Woodland: +2200
- Troy Merritt: +2200
- Aaron Wise: +2500
- Patrick Rodgers: +2500
- Thomas Pieters: +2800
- Brandt Snedeker: +3300
- Ryan Moore: +3300
- Taylor Pendrith: +3300
- Adam Hadwin: +4000
- Adam Schenk: +4000
- Brian Stuard: +4000
- Chez Reavie: +4000
- Harold Varner III: +4000
- Mark Hubbard: +4000
- Ryan Armour: +4000
- Doc Redman: +4500
- Beau Hossler: +5000
- Bo Hoag: +5000
- Joel Dahmen: +5000
- Kyle Stanley: +5000
- Nick Taylor: +5000
- Pat Perez: +5000
- Richy Werenski: +5000
- Scott Stallings: +5000
- Lee Hodges: +6000
- Sam Ryder: +6000
- Brandon Hagy: +6600
- Brice Garnett: +6600
- Stephan Jaeger: +6600
- Tom Lewis: +6600
- Brendan Steele: +7000
- Davis Riley: +7000
- Erik van Rooyen: +7000
- Greyson Sigg: +7000
- Matt Kuchar: +7000
- Michael Thompson: +7500
- Davis Thompson: +8000
- Joseph Bramlett: +8000
- Roger Sloan: +8000
- Russell Knox: +8000
- Sahith Theegala: +8000
- Kevin Tway: +9000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +9000
- Austin Eckroat: +10000
- Cameron Percy: +10000
- Scott Brown: +10000
- Scott Piercy: +10000
- Vaughn Taylor: +10000
- Vincent Whaley: +10000
- Wyndham Clark: +10000
- Camilo Villegas: +12500
- Chase Seiffert: +12500
- Chesson Hadley: +12500
- Nate Lashley: +12500
- Rafa Cabrera Bello: +12500
- Tom Hoge: +12500
- Andrew Putnam: +15000
- Luke Donald: +15000
- Padraig Harrington: +15000