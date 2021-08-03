2021 Barracuda Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Barracuda Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, Calif.

The betting favorite this week is Branden Grace, who comes into the week at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Mito Pereira is on 16-to-1, with Emiliano Grillo and Maverick McNealy at 18-to-1.

Gary Woodland and Troy Merritt sit on 22-to-1.

2021 Barracuda Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Barracuda Championship, with the event played opposite the final WGC of the season in Memphis. This event will be played under the modified Stableford scoring system, which encourages aggressive play.

2021 Barracuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner