2021 Tokyo Olympics men’s golf tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Xander Scahuffele, who won the gold medal at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan.

Schauffele won the tournament by a shot on 18-under 266, shooting a final-round 67 to beat the hard-charging Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia, who shot 61 to earn the silver medal.

There was a seven-way tie for third place, triggering a sudden-victory playoff that was ultimately won by CT Pan, representing Chinese Taipei.

Scahuffele won the Olympic gold medal but did not win money, as there is no purse in the Olympic golf tournaments.

Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament recap notes

Scahuffele earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Scahuffele did not earn FedEx Cup points with the win, but he did earn major exemptions into the 2022 majors.

A total of 60 players started and finished the tournament, and a cut was not made.

The women's Olympic golf tournament starts Tuesday and runs through Friday.

2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

