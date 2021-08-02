2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Tokyo Olympics men’s golf tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/02/2021
The 2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Xander Scahuffele, who won the gold medal at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan.

Schauffele won the tournament by a shot on 18-under 266, shooting a final-round 67 to beat the hard-charging Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia, who shot 61 to earn the silver medal.

There was a seven-way tie for third place, triggering a sudden-victory playoff that was ultimately won by CT Pan, representing Chinese Taipei.

Scahuffele won the Olympic gold medal but did not win money, as there is no purse in the Olympic golf tournaments.

Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament recap notes

Scahuffele earned 50 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Scahuffele did not earn FedEx Cup points with the win, but he did earn major exemptions into the 2022 majors.

A total of 60 players started and finished the tournament, and a cut was not made.

The women's Olympic golf tournament starts Tuesday and runs through Friday.

2021 Tokyo Olympics men's golf tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Xander Schauffele -18 68 63 68 67 266
2 Rory Sabbatini -17 69 67 70 61 267
3 CT Pan -15 74 66 66 63 269
T4 Collin Morikawa -15 69 70 67 63 269
T4 Mito Pereira -15 69 65 68 67 269
T4 Rory McIlroy -15 69 66 67 67 269
T4 Sebastian Munoz -15 67 69 66 67 269
T4 Hideki Matsuyama -15 69 64 67 69 269
T4 Paul Casey -15 67 68 66 68 269
T10 Joaquin Niemann -14 70 69 66 65 270
T10 Cameron Smith -14 71 67 66 66 270
T10 Sepp Straka -14 63 71 68 68 270
13 Corey Conners -13 69 71 66 65 271
T14 Viktor Hovland -12 68 69 71 64 272
T14 Abraham Ancer -12 69 69 66 68 272
T16 Jhonattan Vegas -11 66 70 70 67 273
T16 Alex Noren -11 67 67 72 67 273
T16 Scott Vincent -11 73 67 66 67 273
T16 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -11 68 70 68 67 273
T16 Thomas Pieters -11 65 76 64 68 273
T16 Tommy Fleetwood -11 70 69 64 70 273
T22 Justin Thomas -10 71 70 68 65 274
T22 Patrick Reed -10 68 71 70 65 274
T22 Sungjae Im -10 70 73 63 68 274
T22 Thomas Detry -10 70 67 68 69 274
T22 Shane Lowry -10 70 65 68 71 274
T27 Matthias Schwab -9 69 69 70 67 275
T27 Renato Paratore -9 71 70 67 67 275
T27 Jazz Janewattananond -9 64 71 72 68 275
T27 Sami Valimaki -9 70 70 68 67 275
T27 Joachim Hansen -9 66 73 67 69 275
T32 Ashun Wu -8 72 71 67 66 276
T32 Si Woo Kim -8 68 71 70 67 276
T32 Guido Migliozzi -8 71 65 68 72 276
T35 Hurly Long -7 70 70 70 67 277
T35 Romain Langasque -7 69 70 69 69 277
T35 Fabrizio Zanotti -7 73 67 68 69 277
T38 Rikuya Hoshino -6 71 68 73 66 278
T38 Adri Arnaus -6 68 69 74 67 278
T38 Yechun Yuan -6 69 68 70 71 278
T38 Rasmus Hoejgaard -6 73 68 66 71 278
T42 Ryan Fox -5 70 72 73 64 279
T42 Anirban Lahiri -5 67 72 68 72 279
T42 Carlos Ortiz -5 65 67 69 78 279
T45 Gunn Charoenkul -4 71 71 71 67 280
T45 Kalle Samooja -4 75 68 70 67 280
T45 Henrik Norlander -4 68 73 72 67 280
T45 Antoine Rozner -4 68 69 73 70 280
T45 Max Kieffer -4 73 69 67 71 280
50 Mackenzie Hughes -3 69 72 65 75 281
T51 Marc Leishman -2 70 71 72 69 282
T51 Adrian Meronk -2 72 71 69 70 282
T53 Kristian Krogh Johannessen 0 72 70 71 71 284
T53 Garrick Higgo 0 71 71 70 72 284
55 Juvic Pagunsan 1 66 73 76 70 285
56 Udayan Mane 3 76 69 70 72 287
T57 Rafael Campos 4 73 73 70 72 288
T57 Gavin Green 4 74 72 70 72 288
59 Jorge Campillo 5 70 75 69 75 289
60 Ondrej Lieser 10 72 77 73 72 294

