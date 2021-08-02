2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational women's tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/02/2021 at 10:16 am
The 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational women's tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Pajaree Anannarukarn, who won in a playoff at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Pajaree Anannarukarn and Emma Talley went to a playoff at 16-under 275. The players competed in the playoff on the par-5 18th hole, which was halved the first time in pars but then Anannarukarn won with a par on the second playoff hole.

Jennifer Kupcho finished a shot out of the playoff at 15-under total.

Anannarukarn won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitationa recap notes

Anannarukarn picks up the win in the 19th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season for her breakthrough title.

Anannarukarn earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at even-par 145 or better and a 54-hole cut to the top 40 players at 4-under 214 with 40 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational women's final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Pajaree Anannarukarn -16 70 69 66 70 275 $225,000
2 Emma Talley -16 67 65 73 70 275 $130,553
3 Jennifer Kupcho -15 66 69 70 71 276 $94,707
4 Atthaya Thitikul -13 71 67 70 70 278 $73,263
T5 Sydnee Michaels -12 73 69 70 67 279 $49,200
T5 Mina Harigae -12 69 69 72 69 279 $49,200
T5 Chella Choi -12 66 69 71 73 279 $49,200
T8 Pernilla Lindberg -11 73 66 75 66 280 $32,046
T8 Sarah Kemp -11 70 71 69 70 280 $32,046
T8 Wichanee Meechai -11 70 72 67 71 280 $32,046
T11 Yu Liu -10 75 70 68 68 281 $25,088
T11 Muni He -10 71 69 72 69 281 $25,088
T11 Su Oh -10 68 72 69 72 281 $25,088
T14 Georgia Hall -9 68 73 71 70 282 $20,776
T14 Yealimi Noh -9 73 70 68 71 282 $20,776
T14 Ryann O'Toole -9 72 68 70 72 282 $20,776
T17 Lauren Coughlin -8 72 73 69 69 283 $16,225
T17 Alison Lee -8 73 70 70 70 283 $16,225
T17 Olivia Mehaffey -8 70 72 71 70 283 $16,225
T17 Paula Reto -8 74 71 67 71 283 $16,225
T17 Min Seo Kwak -8 67 70 75 71 283 $16,225
T17 Gemma Dryburgh -8 66 70 75 72 283 $16,225
T17 Liz Nagel -8 75 68 67 73 283 $16,225
T17 Charley Hull -8 68 68 74 73 283 $16,225
T25 Karolin Lampert -7 70 72 72 70 284 $12,651
T25 Lina Boqvist -7 72 72 68 72 284 $12,651
T25 Alana Uriell -7 70 73 69 72 284 $12,651
T25 Lindsey Weaver -7 72 69 71 72 284 $12,651
T25 Ursula Wikstrom -7 70 70 71 73 284 $12,651
T30 Lindy Duncan -6 73 72 68 72 285 $11,007
T30 Pornanong Phatlum -6 68 71 72 74 285 $11,007
T32 Katherine Perry-Hamski -5 74 69 71 72 286 $10,149
T32 Dottie Ardina -5 72 69 72 73 286 $10,149
T34 Esther Henseleit -4 70 73 71 73 287 $9,149
T34 Stephanie Kyriacou -4 70 72 72 73 287 $9,149
T34 Linnea Strom -4 70 70 72 75 287 $9,149
T37 Johanna Gustavsson -3 72 69 73 74 288 $8,256
T37 Kristen Gillman -3 72 69 72 75 288 $8,256
39 Cloe Frankish -2 72 73 68 76 289 $7,719
40 Tiia Koivisto E 71 71 71 78 291 $7,433
CUT Liz Young -3 73 70 72 0 215 $7,005
CUT Lydia Hall -3 70 71 74 0 215 $7,005
CUT Lizette Salas -2 73 71 72 0 216 $6,433
CUT Kristy McPherson -2 70 73 73 0 216 $6,433
CUT Marta Martin -1 72 73 72 0 217 $5,754
CUT Cheyenne Knight -1 71 74 72 0 217 $5,754
CUT Nicole Broch Larsen -1 77 67 73 0 217 $5,754
CUT Maria Hernandez -1 72 72 73 0 217 $5,754
CUT Nuria Iturrioz E 74 71 73 0 218 $5,110
CUT Sarah Burnham E 68 73 77 0 218 $5,110
CUT Amy Boulden 1 73 72 74 0 219 $4,289
CUT Elina Nummenpaa 1 73 72 74 0 219 $4,289
CUT Franziska Friedrich 1 71 74 74 0 219 $4,289
CUT Caroline Inglis 1 71 74 74 0 219 $4,289
CUT Alice Hewson 1 73 71 75 0 219 $4,289
CUT Bronte Law 1 69 75 75 0 219 $4,289
CUT Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 1 71 72 76 0 219 $4,289
CUT Andrea Lee 1 70 73 76 0 219 $4,289
CUT Celine Herbin 1 71 69 79 0 219 $4,289
CUT Silvia Banon 2 74 71 75 0 220 $3,467
CUT Lauren Kim 2 74 71 75 0 220 $3,467
CUT Laura Fuenfstueck 2 72 73 75 0 220 $3,467
CUT Olivia Cowan 2 71 72 77 0 220 $3,467
CUT Kylie Henry 4 73 71 78 0 222 $3,288

