2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational women's tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Pajaree Anannarukarn, who won in a playoff at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
Pajaree Anannarukarn and Emma Talley went to a playoff at 16-under 275. The players competed in the playoff on the par-5 18th hole, which was halved the first time in pars but then Anannarukarn won with a par on the second playoff hole.
Jennifer Kupcho finished a shot out of the playoff at 15-under total.
Anannarukarn won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitationa recap notes
Anannarukarn picks up the win in the 19th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season for her breakthrough title.
Anannarukarn earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut at even-par 145 or better and a 54-hole cut to the top 40 players at 4-under 214 with 40 players finishing the tournament.
The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.
2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational women's final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-16
|70
|69
|66
|70
|275
|$225,000
|2
|Emma Talley
|-16
|67
|65
|73
|70
|275
|$130,553
|3
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-15
|66
|69
|70
|71
|276
|$94,707
|4
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-13
|71
|67
|70
|70
|278
|$73,263
|T5
|Sydnee Michaels
|-12
|73
|69
|70
|67
|279
|$49,200
|T5
|Mina Harigae
|-12
|69
|69
|72
|69
|279
|$49,200
|T5
|Chella Choi
|-12
|66
|69
|71
|73
|279
|$49,200
|T8
|Pernilla Lindberg
|-11
|73
|66
|75
|66
|280
|$32,046
|T8
|Sarah Kemp
|-11
|70
|71
|69
|70
|280
|$32,046
|T8
|Wichanee Meechai
|-11
|70
|72
|67
|71
|280
|$32,046
|T11
|Yu Liu
|-10
|75
|70
|68
|68
|281
|$25,088
|T11
|Muni He
|-10
|71
|69
|72
|69
|281
|$25,088
|T11
|Su Oh
|-10
|68
|72
|69
|72
|281
|$25,088
|T14
|Georgia Hall
|-9
|68
|73
|71
|70
|282
|$20,776
|T14
|Yealimi Noh
|-9
|73
|70
|68
|71
|282
|$20,776
|T14
|Ryann O'Toole
|-9
|72
|68
|70
|72
|282
|$20,776
|T17
|Lauren Coughlin
|-8
|72
|73
|69
|69
|283
|$16,225
|T17
|Alison Lee
|-8
|73
|70
|70
|70
|283
|$16,225
|T17
|Olivia Mehaffey
|-8
|70
|72
|71
|70
|283
|$16,225
|T17
|Paula Reto
|-8
|74
|71
|67
|71
|283
|$16,225
|T17
|Min Seo Kwak
|-8
|67
|70
|75
|71
|283
|$16,225
|T17
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-8
|66
|70
|75
|72
|283
|$16,225
|T17
|Liz Nagel
|-8
|75
|68
|67
|73
|283
|$16,225
|T17
|Charley Hull
|-8
|68
|68
|74
|73
|283
|$16,225
|T25
|Karolin Lampert
|-7
|70
|72
|72
|70
|284
|$12,651
|T25
|Lina Boqvist
|-7
|72
|72
|68
|72
|284
|$12,651
|T25
|Alana Uriell
|-7
|70
|73
|69
|72
|284
|$12,651
|T25
|Lindsey Weaver
|-7
|72
|69
|71
|72
|284
|$12,651
|T25
|Ursula Wikstrom
|-7
|70
|70
|71
|73
|284
|$12,651
|T30
|Lindy Duncan
|-6
|73
|72
|68
|72
|285
|$11,007
|T30
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-6
|68
|71
|72
|74
|285
|$11,007
|T32
|Katherine Perry-Hamski
|-5
|74
|69
|71
|72
|286
|$10,149
|T32
|Dottie Ardina
|-5
|72
|69
|72
|73
|286
|$10,149
|T34
|Esther Henseleit
|-4
|70
|73
|71
|73
|287
|$9,149
|T34
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-4
|70
|72
|72
|73
|287
|$9,149
|T34
|Linnea Strom
|-4
|70
|70
|72
|75
|287
|$9,149
|T37
|Johanna Gustavsson
|-3
|72
|69
|73
|74
|288
|$8,256
|T37
|Kristen Gillman
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|75
|288
|$8,256
|39
|Cloe Frankish
|-2
|72
|73
|68
|76
|289
|$7,719
|40
|Tiia Koivisto
|E
|71
|71
|71
|78
|291
|$7,433
|CUT
|Liz Young
|-3
|73
|70
|72
|0
|215
|$7,005
|CUT
|Lydia Hall
|-3
|70
|71
|74
|0
|215
|$7,005
|CUT
|Lizette Salas
|-2
|73
|71
|72
|0
|216
|$6,433
|CUT
|Kristy McPherson
|-2
|70
|73
|73
|0
|216
|$6,433
|CUT
|Marta Martin
|-1
|72
|73
|72
|0
|217
|$5,754
|CUT
|Cheyenne Knight
|-1
|71
|74
|72
|0
|217
|$5,754
|CUT
|Nicole Broch Larsen
|-1
|77
|67
|73
|0
|217
|$5,754
|CUT
|Maria Hernandez
|-1
|72
|72
|73
|0
|217
|$5,754
|CUT
|Nuria Iturrioz
|E
|74
|71
|73
|0
|218
|$5,110
|CUT
|Sarah Burnham
|E
|68
|73
|77
|0
|218
|$5,110
|CUT
|Amy Boulden
|1
|73
|72
|74
|0
|219
|$4,289
|CUT
|Elina Nummenpaa
|1
|73
|72
|74
|0
|219
|$4,289
|CUT
|Franziska Friedrich
|1
|71
|74
|74
|0
|219
|$4,289
|CUT
|Caroline Inglis
|1
|71
|74
|74
|0
|219
|$4,289
|CUT
|Alice Hewson
|1
|73
|71
|75
|0
|219
|$4,289
|CUT
|Bronte Law
|1
|69
|75
|75
|0
|219
|$4,289
|CUT
|Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras
|1
|71
|72
|76
|0
|219
|$4,289
|CUT
|Andrea Lee
|1
|70
|73
|76
|0
|219
|$4,289
|CUT
|Celine Herbin
|1
|71
|69
|79
|0
|219
|$4,289
|CUT
|Silvia Banon
|2
|74
|71
|75
|0
|220
|$3,467
|CUT
|Lauren Kim
|2
|74
|71
|75
|0
|220
|$3,467
|CUT
|Laura Fuenfstueck
|2
|72
|73
|75
|0
|220
|$3,467
|CUT
|Olivia Cowan
|2
|71
|72
|77
|0
|220
|$3,467
|CUT
|Kylie Henry
|4
|73
|71
|78
|0
|222
|$3,288