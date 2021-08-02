2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational women’s tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational women's tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Pajaree Anannarukarn, who won in a playoff at Galgorm Castle Golf Club and Massereene Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Pajaree Anannarukarn and Emma Talley went to a playoff at 16-under 275. The players competed in the playoff on the par-5 18th hole, which was halved the first time in pars but then Anannarukarn won with a par on the second playoff hole.

Jennifer Kupcho finished a shot out of the playoff at 15-under total.

Anannarukarn won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.



Anannarukarn picks up the win in the 19th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season for her breakthrough title.

Anannarukarn earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at even-par 145 or better and a 54-hole cut to the top 40 players at 4-under 214 with 40 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational women's final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

